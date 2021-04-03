‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, episode 3 unites the MCU to X-Men

This week’s chapter of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe closer to the continuity of the X-Men. It’s been two years since Disney officially obtained the rights to the X-Men characters with its purchase of Fox, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has been cautious about rushing the mutants’ arrival.

The third episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​debuted on Friday (April 2), and included an open reference to a place that X-Men readers will be very familiar with.

Disney

In ‘Agent of Power’, Bucky (Sebastian Stan) makes the highly questionable decision to free Sokovia terrorist Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) to catch an even more dangerous group of terrorists called No Flags. Their search leads them to the fictional Southeast Asian principality Madripoor, which, in the Marvel Comics continuity, is a pivotal setting for the 1988 Wolverine solo series.

Madripoor is a highly segregated island, where the ultra-rich live lavishly in Hightown while the poorest of the poor live in squalor in Lowtown.

‘Agent of Power’ featured a reference to Hightown when Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) admitted that neither he nor Bucky had allies in that part of Madripoor due to their ties to the Avengers. Imelda Corcoran also appears as one of Zemo’s contacts, Selby. While there is a mutant also named Selby in Marvel history, he probably needs a bit more screen time before the two characters can bond.

Other Easter eggs viewers may have noticed in Madripoor include a visit to the Princess Bar, a hub of the island’s criminal underworld from the 1988 series Wolverine. The trio’s search for the mysterious Agent of Power also leads them to the Brass Monkey. Saloon, which has its roots in a comic book arc of John Walker as Captain America.

Clearly, this visit to Mandripoor was more than just a pretty Kevin Feige easter egg – it’s the latest nod to character integration and the larger world of mutants. ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​premieres a new episode every Friday, on Disney +.

