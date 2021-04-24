‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Ending Explained

‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​came to an end in a very similar and very different way to ‘WandaVision’, a comparison that is valid for the entire series, which shows that Marvel has its stamp but also offers variety. Contrary to the fiction of Scarlet Witch and Vision, the outcome of ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​was seen to come such that from the middle of the series and, however, it also feeds us and fills us with questions. The first, as always, is if there will be season 2. In both, the answer is no … And yes. All Marvel is a series in the loosest sense of the word, the whole MCU is, they all continue and feed each other. No, we do not believe that there is, for now, a ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier 2’ but, of course, these six chapters have been the beginning of many things and the end of very few.

But let’s not rush, that the end has many things and we can get lost in all the noise. The plot of the chapter centers on how Falcon, already as Captain America in a white suit courtesy of Wakanda, the Winter Soldier, John Walker and Sharon Carter meet to prevent Karli from carrying out their plans. Of course, good intentions, what is said good intentions, only have the first two. John Walker has come, with his Captain America shield forged after swallowing several seasons of ‘Forged by Fire’, to avenge his friend Lemar and kill Karli. Sharon Carter pretends to have come to help the protagonists in exchange for their pardon but, in reality, she goes to clear the trail that confirms her as Agent of Power. The result is that it does both surprisingly well.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, while Black Falcon and Winter Soldier become, based on heroics in front of half the world, Captain America and Sergeant Barnes, John Walker gives his character a new twist. In the middle of the battle it is really interesting how they show him blinded by revenge, preferring to fight instead of saving the hostages as Bucky tries. Then, however, he drops his shield and, with Karli within range, decides to try to stop the truck from falling. Then, along with Bucky, he catches, without hurting them, the rest of Sin Banderas.

Baptized at the end of the series as the US Agent we all knew, John Walker ends ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​on the same spectrum as the mysterious Valentina Allegra, who baptizes him with his definitive superhero name. It can be good, it can be bad, most likely both, something like Valentina and the still mysterious agency she works for. The future of both is full of possibilities and, again, it fills the MCU with a few grays that it was sorely lacking.

Full of grays, although somewhat darker, is the character of Sharon Carter. He deals with stolen art, he is the Agent of Power of Maripoor, he kills a poor Flagsless with a mercury bomb that seems really painful and kills the young Karli with three shots … Yes, but he also saves the protagonists in Maripoor and he shoots Karli only when he was going to shoot Falcon.

Here we have to take a forward trip to the post-credit scene. In it we see how Falcon (or do we already call him Capi?) Has kept his word and after eight years in exile, the United States Government gives her a pardon and returns her to her post with honors. Immediately, he makes a call to say that, although he no longer has the serum to create Super Soldiers, thanks to his new job he will be able to pass information on weapons, technology, etc …

We then have to go back to Sharon’s last conversation with Karli, her apprentice who rebelled to do good? Karli tells her former mentor that they are very different because she wants to fix the world while Sharon only wants to get revenge on him for the damage he did to her.Really Sharon Carter is so resentful of that escape as to become the great villain of the international crime? That villain would not have hesitated to let them kill two heroes like Falcon and Winter Soldier in the process. I save them, at the cost of their health, on the night of Maripoor, in the battle of the containers in the port and, above all, on the last night. Yes, it is clear to us that she is a manipulative assassin and that her methods do not beat around the bush, honor or kindness, but we still have a hard time believing that Sharon Carter, a Carter, is going to be bad with capital letters. It still has some grays, more or less the same as Agatha Darkness.

The one who takes off all the chiaroscuro and has just cleaned himself is Bucky. Perhaps the most predictable and static evolution, disappointing, of the series. Unsurprisingly, Bucky was and is good, even though he looks serious and jaw-clenched far too often. His ending corrects his beginning, with that confession to the father of the boy he killed and that notebook crossed out with names that he leaves, with thanks included, to his therapist. It was a journey that the character had to make, but that was known from chapter 1 and has not had the slightest surprise or complexity. We are even left with the desire that that girl whom he planted on his date in the opening chapter reappears, but they only seem to cross a polite glance through the glass of the restaurant. His partner, as the title of the series announces, is another.

Falcon and Captain America are finally the same. Again, it’s the path we knew the show was going to take. Above all, these six chapters have been to tell us how and why Falcon ends up taking that Captain America shield that deserved more, specifically six hours of series, than that final scene of ‘Endgame’ with Steve Rogers. Beyond checking over and over again that Sam Wilson is the most upright character in the MCU since Rogers, as shown from his treatment of Karli to his way of fixing the family ship, Sam becomes a Cap at the height when he embarks on a discourse as daring as it is successful that changes the destiny of all the world’s refugees.

Steve Rogers was always fair, but he was a white and blue-eyed Captain America, he was the Captain of an America that is and is known to be the first world power, the land of freedom and opportunities. Sam is and should be a Captain America of the oppressed, one capable of telling a senator not to call a group that has kidnapped them and was going to kill them a terrorist, one who raises his voice remembering that, for him, putting on the bars and stars is much more of a responsibility than a pride.

We built this country, we bleed for it, no one is going to tell me that I cannot fight for it and for those who came before me, including you, Isaiah.

Because ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​if something has stopped interesting in the MCU, beyond the inclusion and evolution of various characters that will continue to move through the connected universe, it is the sum of politics and social context in the plot . As reflected in that phrase with which Sam summarizes Isaiah Bradley why precisely now is the time for an African American to wear the stars and stripes of Captain America. It is a debatable position that many would not share, but it is Sam’s position, the one he has reached after all his experience, the one he has after a sea of ​​doubts that prevented him from seeing clearly the shield that Steve left him. It is your solution, that of peace and harmony, but without forgetting. Perhaps for this reason, his solution is not to punish and expose the crimes against Isaiah, to denounce and find guilty, but to give him his place in history in the Captain America museum. Bradley, the first Supersoldier, seems to have enough …

But not everything was predictable and correct in this complete ending of ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’. The big surprise came again from the character, by far the most colorful of the series. Daniel Bhrul’s Zemo, from the raft, was once again the best of a highly calculated whole precisely because of his calculated plan. The surprise came when, after seeing how the imprisoned Flagsless have allies that could soon help them escape, they explode into the air. Nearby we see a car and an old man who is nothing more and nothing less than Zemo’s butler … Later, we see him on the raft listening, quietly, to the news. He said he wasn’t going to leave super-solids loose, killed the scientist who created them, and wiped out the surviving No Flags. To the genius, villain? Zemo, also full of grays, escaped US Agent and a forgiven Winter Soldier. Perhaps they will see their faces again in the future …

Sharon Carter, the new Captain America, the fate of a Winter Soldier who has already shelved his past, the plans of Zemo, US Agent and Victoria Allegra … More wood for the MCU that no longer needs gems to be infinite.

