‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Emily VanCamp reacts to rumors about Sharon Carter

Beware SPOILERS!

* We talk about key points of the 1×03 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’If you haven’t seen it, don’t keep reading!

Sharon Carter has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and … it seems different, things as they are. In fact, this character seems to have had such a bad time that many fans suspect a grudge so deep as to make him switch sides. Various dialogues from the third episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Among which I would highlight that “we have a big problem. Well actually a couple of them”, seem to point to a support in this theory, suggesting that for Sharon the return of Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) is nothing more than an impediment.

Logically Emily VanCamp, actress who embodies this character since her incorporation in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, can’t reveal the direction this former SHIELD agent will take in the new live-action proposal marvelita, but she has answered as far as she can to all those followers who are clear that she is behind the mysterious “Power Agent”. “The Power Agent could be anyone. Also, there are several characters that have yet to appear in the series … I can not say anything, “said this interpreter in statements to Variety.

Of course, VanCamp, despite having to express himself within a very limited box, seems to be taking steps in a different direction when he adds: “I think that for Sharon the biggest goal, as you can see in episode 3 and we will continue to see, is that wants to be forgiven. He has been on the run. It’s enough. Enough has been sacrificed. I think that is his main objective, to return to something similar to the life he had, if that’s possible”.

For the interest …

… I love you, Andres. This is how VanCamp sees it, who has preferred to focus on what an acceptance of that return ticket offered by Sam would mean for Sharon, instead of becoming the antagonist of two “old friends” who have in their hand the power to facilitate their return home. “It’s her chance. She meets again [con Sam y Bucky], and as much as there are thousands of reasons in his mind why he would just want to lash out at them and ruin their lives, he also sees them as an opportunity to get his life backSo there is an interesting dynamic. “

At the moment the clues point more to that Sharon could not avoid “lashing out” against Falcon and the Winter Soldier … But we will see how this interesting dynamic unfolds. in the next episodes of this series that launches a new adventure every Friday on Disney +.