Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Director said the ending will make us cry and talked about the future of the MCU – Tomatazos

In a few hours we can see the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. The program has been quite a journey. We have met a side of Bucky that had not been explored as of yet. We’ve seen the character cry, which fans cheered, and we’ve seen him genuinely laugh for the first time. We’ve also seen Sam grapple with Captain America’s legacy and the problem of being a black man following in the footsteps of a white man. His conversation with Isaiah Bradley in the fifth chapter was equal parts emotional and a bucket of cold water. He gave us a look at how the United States government makes the atrocities it has done invisible. Without a doubt one of the great surprises of the series was Zemo. The question remains if we will see him again in the end and if something will be said about the team he is usually related to: The Thunderbolts. We also hope that the identity of the Power Broker and his relationship with Sharon Carter will be revealed. More than one fan thinks that they could both be the same person.

Series director Kari Skogland spoke to the Toronto Sun about the finale. He said that we are going to see the best action scenes of the series and promised laughs and tears:

I have to say, if you think the action sequences have been good, this week’s are the best we’ve done so far. They will laugh and they will cry. It’s going to be shocking.

In that same interview he was asked about the way this latest chapter is laying the foundation for whatever is going to happen in the future of the MCU. As is to be expected when it comes to Marvel, she said she has no idea what will happen in the other series and movies. That’s something that only Kevin Feige knows and, therefore, they only focused on the present:

If I knew, I wouldn’t tell you, but I don’t know. What kevin [Feige] He constantly says is that they are working on the project at the moment, and they focus on that and it really works out for them. Whatever plans they have for the future, they are not yet developed, so you focus on what you are doing. They make it the best it can be and other things will come out of that. What will they be? That is in the head of Mr. Feige.

On the other hand, we must remember that recently Sebastian Stan spoke about the possibility of a second season and they have approached him and Anthony Mackie to do it. We are clear that the actors are not informed, either, about the future of the series:

My impression is that no one in the studio has noticed all the fuss. They just love work. They are always constantly grateful. If you look at the movies, a lot of the endings [son] so ‘well this could be the end, but maybe we get lucky and we can do another. They’ve never had the attitude of ‘Well yeah, we’re Marvel, we’re just going to score another goal with no problems. There’s always this thought of accepting the latest film for what it is and hoping that there might be a sequel without having expectations, which is very difficult at that level. No. They haven’t approached us. I tell you honestly, they haven’t. As usual, I don’t really know what the next step is. We never know. Maybe some people know, maybe Robert Downey Jr. knew it, but I don’t.

