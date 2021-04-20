‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, did you have to eliminate a pandemic plot after the outbreak of COVID-19?

Many marvelitas fans do not give credit to the inconsistency transmitted by ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and this has caused that the theory around the elimination of an entire plot of this series of real action, does not stop gaining followers. For many, this proposal framed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has numerous weak points, of which undoubtedly takes the cake the line of argument that concerns the Sin Bandera. The motivation and prominence of these renegades of the system does not quite fit in the opinion of some, something that would be justified with the forced adjustments that would have had to be made after the outbreak of COVID-19.

It is explained by youtuber Nando v Movies, developing a suspicion that has been going around the network for months. Everything would have started from the mysterious mention and subsequent forgetting of some vaccines, protagonists of the first confrontation between the Sin Bandera and Sam and Bucky, of which it was never known again. We also have out there a very important character for the revolutionary Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman), who dies of tuberculosis and a concern for the health of the refugees that has not yet caught on.. For this reason, said youtuber states that together with what is related to the aforementioned vaccine theft, many scenes of the Sin Bandera seem to have had to replace their dialogue in post-production, which would indicate that something had to be rewritten or clarified in the editing room, after filming had already finished.

In addition, as we pointed out, this theory plays with the idea that Mama Donya’s tuberculosis was originally a different disease, and that therefore the history of the anti-system was destined to involve some kind of pandemic. The patch in the editing room would come for reasons of sensitivity and because there was no other, all this keeping in mind that ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​began filming in October 2019 and It had already been a long way off when the coronavirus reached its peak in March 2020.. Production resumed in August last year, ending in October, a few months in which the team would have been immersed in fixing the fiasco.

Or it might just be … bad

Although the reflection that has been generated around this theory may be well brought, the truth is that everything concerning the Sin Bandera It’s not the only thing that seems to be lacking in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. In fact, the main complaint from many Disney + users is that the juicy base of the series has not just been exploited and that many fronts are opened and later not delved into them. Taking into account that the main function of the story is to establish the character of Anthony Mackie in the skin of the new Captain America, It is not surprising that in the end the reflective bulk will revolve around racism; But of course, the point is that here we have the bogeyman of globalism, that of Sharon Carter / Power Agent, and that of the Winter Soldier … among others. We only have one episode left to close the season, this Friday, April 23, how are all the plots going to find a satisfactory conclusion?

As for the plausibility of the theory, although it would be the perfect excuse for fans who cannot accept that Marvel has simply screwed up, and need to find the excuse of the pandemic to justify the mess; it does not have much travel if you pay attention to the words of the main scriptwriter of the fiction. And it is that Malcolm Spellman himself assured, in statements to eCartelera, that everything related to the virus had served them well. You have the statements in the interview that we attach below.