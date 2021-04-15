‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Daniel Brühl reveals the true goal of Zemo’s dance

Daniel Brühl, In statements to eCartelera during an interview he gave us recently, he was more than happy with the success of Zemo’s dance, a villain who has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as someone else. “They offered me to do something very different with the character and that has made me very excited. At the level of sense of humor there was no time in ‘Civil War’, so I loved the idea, that attitude of Zemo in the scripts of the series“says Brühl of his character in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

The best part of this renewed attitude has undoubtedly been the moment of the Baron giving it his all in a nightclub when he, Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) were supposed to go unnoticed in the crowd to avoid arousing suspicion. And apparently this is precisely what prompted Brühl in that improvised instant. He has told it in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, a medium to which he has wanted to explain the hidden motive behind those striking steps.

“What we see in Madripoor, that’s Zemo. It wasn’t in the script, it was improvised. I thought it was really funny because this guy had been sitting and rotting in a German prison cell … it was time to vent. I like it. the way Sam and Buck react, really upset but I thought that for Zemo the tactic would be that the more noticeable you are at that moment, the less suspicion you arouse. Sam and Bucky clearly see it differently. “

A key character

Brühl’s Zemo started as a secondary in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, but has quickly become the third for the dynamic duo of the characters Mackie and Stan. Thus, its importance has not stopped growing … to the point of becoming essential in the face of the outcome? “There will be more moments when we can see exchanges that show that there is no truth, the good and the bad.. Zemo is not the bad cliche, the bad bad guy, but he has his reasons that are very understandable, very human, and that’s what I like, that ambiguity. ”

Thus, the relationship between the protagonists of this marvelite proposal cannot be defined so simply, so its evolution could give us the odd surprise. We will begin to solve doubts with episode 5 that premieres on Disney + this Friday, April 16.