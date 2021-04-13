Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Daniel Brühl reveals his favorite Avenger – Tomatazos

Now that Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% is airing on Disney Plus, Marvel fans have witnessed the ordinary life of Sam and Bucky, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively; but they have also encountered a world full of sequels since what happened in Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, where a group of young radicals are committing terrorist acts trying to keep their own people safe.

However, the group called Flag-Smashers are not ordinary people, they have acquired the super soldier serum that Hydra used for Steve Rogers and Bucky, but now it has certain modifications. The only way they can find the whereabouts of these people and move between the streets of those cities is with the help of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who returned after everything he caused in Civil War.

Although in the film the character of Brühl did not make as much echo because all the attention was on the confrontation between the Avengers, especially between Cap and Tony Stark, his return became more significant because, although he is still a crazy villain, he The fact that he is against the existence of super men is quite helpful for the protagonists without forgetting that he managed to attract the attention of the audience with his peculiar attitude.

In addition to serving as a prop for Sam and Bucky, the character managed to win over the audience with a couple-second shot of Sharon Carter’s (Emily VanCamp) party scene, where Zemo does a dance that became a trend. . Now that attention is on Brühl’s character, the actor has talked about what it was like to return to the MCU, but has also taken the liberty of talking about who his favorite Avenger is.

On his Instagram account he posted a photo with Chris Hemsworth on the set of Rush, Pasión y Gloria – 89%, film that both starred in. In this publication, he implied that Thor is his favorite Marvel character; The funny thing is that he was the only Avenger with whom he did not share the scene since Hemsworth was not in Captain America: Civil War. Below you can see the image and the words that the German shared.

Yesterday they asked me about my favorite Avenger ….. @chrishemsworth @marvel @marvelstudios @falconandwintersoldier #tbt

On the other hand, during a recent interview for Entertainment Tonight, the actor took the liberty of talking about his character assuring that thanks to the development he has undergone within the series, it is easier to empathize with him, so it has been become as popular as the protagonists. Daniel Brühl He also talked about how fans are moving to Team Zemo, because, although it is true that he is still a criminal, he has a history of loss that motivates him.