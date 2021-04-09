‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Daniel Brühl gives details of the “complex” relationship that unites Zemo, Sam and Bucky

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​has a very different appeal than ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’. His proposal is not so attached to theories and his psychological background does not cover everything. In this new marvelita live-action series, action gains ground from trauma on numerous occasions, and humor is used to underline the complexity of the characters. Heroes and villains are not polarized cleanly, but swim between two waters suggesting a complicated world in which drawing conclusions is a challenge. And standing out amidst this dramatic intensity hidden behind the punches, we have Zemo, the true star of the show..

This Baron we met in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ has returned to steal scenes and spice up the rigid superhero protagonists, two characters who have not stopped winning since the moment Zemo escaped from jail at the suggestion of Bucky (Sebastian Stan). And it is that after that escape we have been discovering a villain who has nothing to do with the cold and calculating antagonist who tried so hard to face the avengers, now we are facing something new, especially from a comic point of view. The charming Daniel Brühl tells us how great it was to have the opportunity to explore Zemo more, more and in a new direction. “They offered me to do something very different with the character and that has made me very excited. At the level of sense of humor there was no time in ‘Civil War’, so I loved the idea, that attitude of Zemo in the scripts of the series“.

Zemo is a “very ambiguous man who always has a plan” so, as Brühl recalls, “do not rely too much” on the aces he may have up his sleeve. And precisely this is one of the best things about the bad bad that this interpreter embodies, who remains his own man while, at the same time, closing distances with Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky. “The nice thing is that despite all the conflicts they have, and their histories and pasts, huge differences, below the there is a tad of respect also for what each one has suffered“.

“There is that level of trauma between all of them that makes them see each other in a different way and that their relationships are more complex than hero / antihero, enemy or non-enemy … It is more complex. There will be more moments when we can see exchanges that show that there is no truth., the good and the bad. Zemo is not the bad cliche, the bad bad guy, but he has his very understandable, very human reasons and that’s what I like, that ambiguity. “An ambiguity that augurs a complicated ending for ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, series that premieres episode every Friday on Disney +.

The Dancing Zemo

Of all that success reaped by Brühl with the return of Zemo, the high point has undoubtedly been that dance step that has gone viral, revolutionizing marvel fans and producing a lot of versions with different songs, something that this actor has been “very excited about, it’s a lot of fun”. “It was an impromptu moment. I remember that wasn’t in the script, but when I saw that dance floor, listening to the music and watching people having a blast, I thought Zemo should have a good time and move around a bit after years and years in a jail in Berlin. I quickly thought what Zemo’s ‘moves’ could be and that came out“.

Brühl says that “the dance was much longer” and that the reactions were not expected, before which he has burst out laughing. It is at this moment that we joke with the possibility of Marvel releasing an “extended version” of this scene., because we would like to continue dancing with this villain. “I’m working on it. There will be an album … there will be a tour! There will be everything”, and when we had not had time to publish the interview … Brühl worked the miracle and here we have, an hour! of Zemo dancing. Wonderful.