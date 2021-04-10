Falcon and the Winter Soldier could have a cameo from someone famous that we have not seen in the MCU – Tomatazos

WandaVision – 95% was a series full of all kinds of speculations and theories due to Marvel’s habit of dropping information about their series and movies. One of the most widespread theories is that in the last chapter there was going to be a cameo of the level of Luke Skywalker at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian – 91%. That was untrue and fans were tremendously disappointed. Many expected to see the official appearance of some X-Men from the Fox movies, such as Magneto. It didn’t help that Paul Bettany said there was going to be an actor who had always wanted to act with and will turn out to be the same. We could say that this served to maintain the tension, but also to boil the spirits of the fans who saw all their dreams and speculations shattered into a thousand pieces.

The situation could be about to repeat itself in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. A few weeks ago the showrunner of the program, Malcolm Spellman, had announced that in the fifth chapter that we will see a very exciting character; to someone he would like to see with Thor:

There are characters in our series that I would love to see as a team, it is a character with his feet on the ground, with one of the greats who change the world like Thor or someone like that. His personality is very strong, he is the character of the fifth episode. I would love to see that character with Thor.

Those kinds of words are enough to stir up the fans. All kinds of theories and rumors have been running about who this mysterious cameo could be. There have been many who think that it is Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) or even She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The most optimistic and far from reality people even thought if it was Black Panther. On the Vanity Fair Still Watching podcast they spoke with the producers of the series, Nate moore and Kari Skogland on the possible appearance of that character from Wakanda. In Marvel he does not usually deny things categorically more than in special cases. This is one of them because of how disrespectful it would be to give hope to that rumor:

I can not say it. That’s not gonna happen. I’d tell you that’s the case, if it was. Chad’s passing[wick] It’s a lifelong thing and I loved both the subject and the character. I think we are going to be very careful and respectful when it appears because it meant a lot to us and to many people. But of course, we wouldn’t use it as a ‘Come next week; maybe you will see Panther! We would not and it will not appear.

That said, at / Film they have said that they have reliable sources that have assured them that the surprise character is going to be someone we haven’t seen in the MCU nor is he going to appear in other shows or movies in the future. What they say is that it is from the comics and that it will be played by a famous actor. This new rumor is sure to have fans on the edge of their seats thinking about all the characters that we haven’t seen yet and that have no face that we’ll be seeing again anytime soon. It could be a character linked to Zemo, a member of the Thunderbolts. Let’s just hope that it will not be another situation identical to that of WandaVision and be it a green Winter Soldier or something like that. The good news is that we will only have to wait about eight days to find out. You just have to remember that no one has said that he is a hero or a villain, it could be a famous civilian from the comics. Begin your bets, if you haven’t already.

