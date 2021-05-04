Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie’s Children Didn’t Recognize Him as Captain America

Something that is easy to forget is that the actors are normal people with an ordinary life that does not have to resemble the one we see on screen. It is very interesting to think about the many ways in which their two lives intersect and especially to wonder how their loved ones will react when they watch their movies or television series. Now we know that Anthony Mackie’s young children don’t even understand that the man they see on screen is their dad.

The actor recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. There he mentioned that he had the opportunity to see the six chapters of the series with his children. The little ones couldn’t understand that the man on the screen and the one who was eating popcorn with them are the same person. One even told him that he could be Captain America:

My little ones, they were watching it and we are all sitting in the living room. I made my gourmet popcorn and that’s what we were eating. Once they are done, they start looking at the screen and turn to me. They stay like this: ‘Dad, that guy looks just like you.’ I tell them that I know. The five-year-old tells me: ‘He sounds like you too.’ And the two older ones have the face of I can’t believe they haven’t noticed. [Los chicos] they are not able to understand that I am on the television and on the couch at the same time. The smallest one said to me, you know dad? You could be Captain America. I said ‘thanks, man. Thanks for the good wishes.

In addition to this, he revealed that it is the first time he has sat down to see a play as a spectator and especially as a father:

It’s funny because I have watched all the chapters with my children and their reactions were very funny. I became a spectator, a member of the public and I was able to relax and watch it with them. So it was a lot of fun. I’ve never had the experience of just sitting back and enjoying it as a parent, rather than as an actor on the show.

He also revealed that he expected the good reception because he is a positive man and that he does not care about Internet trolls:

The overwhelming positive reception is something I was expecting because I am a half full glass guy. Just because there is an annoying person on the Internet, it does not mean that it overshadows the millions of good people. I see it that way.

It is the best posture you can have in such situations. The haters will never be absent. It is one of the constants of life and on the Internet it is noticeable more than in other areas

It is relevant to mention that recently the actor said that he is surprised that he did not receive hatred for being a black man playing the role of Captain America:

I was hoping that was the internet buzz, but I haven’t received or seen it at all. It’s easy for us to watch the news and see what’s going on and say, ‘All people are bad. The world is going to shit. ‘ The reality is that most people are good. A lot of people are really excited about the idea of ​​The Falcon becoming Captain America and what that means not just in the cinematic universe but in our true reality. It gives the younger generation a different perspective and a different way of seeing the world. That’s what is so cool and what excites me. When my kids have a birthday party, it looks like a damn box of crayons in the backyard. This is how it’s supposed to be. America is a melting pot.

