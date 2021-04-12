‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: An iPhone could be the key to discovering the true identity of Power Broker

Beware SPOILERS!

* This article contains possible spoilers for ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

There are only two chapters left before the second Marvel series for Disney +, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, reaches its end. Episode 4 titled ‘The Whole World Is Watching’ has villains working with the good guys, villains who don’t think they are villains, and villains somewhat unexpected. In addition, another important enemy has still reserved his appearance, or rather his unmasking, because he may already be among us.

Throughout the series on more than one occasion there has been reference to Power Broker, a very influential character in Marvel comics. In them, the character has the main virtue of being able to grant superpowers to different villains, such as John Walker, one of his best clients. And in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​his imminent appearance has already been suggested, since he himself is the owner of the Madripoor, a place he has chosen for the base of his operations.. It remains to be discovered who is really behind these activities, but fans have already been in charge of making their own theories.

One in particular that is having a lot of travel on the network is the one that points to Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Apple as the main responsible when it comes to unraveling it. As reported by ScreenRant, They are based on statements made by Rian Johnson regarding his film ‘Daggers in the back’: “Apple lets you use iPhones in movies, but, and this is very important if you ever see a mystery movie, the bad guys can’t have iPhones,” it read. From there, to clear the equation, it would only be necessary to look at who has not yet shown an iPhone in the series: Sharon Carter.

More arguments supporting the theory

The fact that Sharon Carter does not carry an iPhone during the time that she has been seen is a proven fact. And the theory is based on an argument that is very difficult to consider at first glance, but not without being substantiated, since it is strengthened by trade policies between brands and fictional products. But, also, curiously Sharon’s character reappears for the first time in the series precisely in the Madripoor, during episode three, after her escape at the end of ‘Captain America: Civil War’. All this together with his murky activities and suggestions that have been seen by the character contributes to give even more force to this theory.

Chapter 5 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​can be seen in Spain through Disney + from next Friday, April 16.