‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: All about that surprising cameo from episode 5 and his past?

Beware SPOILERS!

* We talk about key points of the 1×05 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’If you haven’t seen it, don’t keep reading!

“These boots are not made to walk.” And so, as if it were the dark reverse of the famous phrase sung by Nancy Sinatra, Jessica Simpson or Edurne from OT 2005, we are presented with the Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, new addition to ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. For his attitude, styling and desire to sign the new strut of the dark side marvelita John Walker aka former Captain America, we intuit that he does not have good intentions, but in the data series, what is said data, they have given us few. Of course Julia Louis-Dreyfus marks a great entry of those that invite you to imagine all kinds of stellar futures for her character … But, Who could be Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Val for friends?

According to Vanity Fair, the Marvel Cinematic Universe planned to launch Louis-Dreyfus from the hand of ‘Black Widow’, a film headed by the beloved character played by Scarlett Johansson who, in a pre-pandemic world, was scheduled to debut in theaters on May 1, 2020. That was ruined and all the Marvel proposals began a dance of dates to the search for a new hole. The fact is that the idea of ​​releasing ‘Black Widow’, ‘Falcon’ and ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ (in this order) had to be discarded. A) Yes, It is very possible that the film that is now scheduled to hit theaters and Disney + on July 9, encloses, or at some point would have considered launching, some more information about this villain that could be key when it comes to fitting ‘Falcon ‘in Phase 4.

Originally in the comics, Val goes from leading the Italian jet-set to a secret agent, and from there to carrying the title of Madame Hydra, so we have considerable potential, a very bad one with all the ingredients to become a key part of this new Phase. In addition, it must be taken into account that, among the many faces of this interesting female character, the one that connects her with Russia stands out, thus raising the option that in its newly released version on Disney +, Let’s face one more recruit from the Soviet program that shaped Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Bolova.

In this sense, all are rumors and conjectures about what Marvel could be planning, but in the comics Val has been the leader of an exclusively female team that had among its ranks none other than Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). This ex-SHIELD agent was the first leader of said dream team, something that could arise from the innuendo that has accompanied the character of VanCamp since his first appearance in ‘Falcon’, Could it be that Sharon, regardless of whether or not she reveals herself as a Power Agent, is in league with Val? Of course, this connection would be quite natural if we consider that the Countess is like an evil version of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), a character that Sharon worked for before everything went wrong.

Madame Hydra has had numerous incarnations in the comic world, in fact, she has been seen both ruling Madripoor and leading terrorist organizations, a stall the latter that could be hidden behind that blank business card? that Val leaves in the hands of Walker at the end of his powerful presentation. In any case, coming as it comes from the hand of Louis-Dreyfus, Val has already overshadowed half of his co-stars, and of course it has positioned itself well above most of the bets of an episode 5 that, although it reinforces the psychological background of this marvelite proposal, He has a lot of time fixing the Wilson ship. It happens that suddenly the bait of the post-credits scene will have become the last hope of all those who perceive ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​as a somewhat loose and irregular television fiction, all this because it is stuck to a rhythm changing that positions players but saves too many cards.

It’s not pretty, but you have to keep fighting

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​has all the ballots to win in hindsight and from a considerable distance, because at the end of what he talks about is the “construction” of a new Captain America and what the racial conflict that today has no easy solution in the United States really continues to mean.. In fact, that debate between Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) is the best of a chapter that already makes it clear that here we have come to understand why Cap’s happy shield does not represent a large part of North America. black.

“They will never let a black man be Captain America, and even if they did, no self-respecting black would ever want to be.” With this phrase pronounced by Bradley, in which two of the main elements of the historical disaster that we now have to face are differentiated, Marvel looks into the face of a reality that is far from pretty, one in which it is accepted that things have not really improved and that the point where we are is that of consciousness. We are aware that something is wrong and we can choose like Isaiah to surrender and lose hope in the face of real change, something as respectable as it is understandable seeing that the power dynamics are not moving an inch; or bet like Sam on an exhausting but necessary fight, the only answer to social structures as ingrained as they are rotten.

It may be that the action, the role of each character in the framework of Phase 4, or the comings and goings of the journey of ‘Falcon’, end up overshadowing two very important basic ideas that, through this machinery of mass entertainment, reach many viewers: the importance of dealing with one’s emotions, in therapy and in conversations with colleagues, all the time; and the prevailing need today to recognize that we are not that highly advanced society that many believed. We remain anchored to numerous root problems that contaminate everything: racism, machismo, homophobia, transphobia, classism, capitalism …

A whole stream of issues to address or put in the drawer. The responsibility of adopting a position falls on the lap of each one, but what is clear is that ‘Falcon’ has spent 5 episodes making sure that when we see Sam face John, each with his shield for a flag, we fully understand the background of that fight and what each character represents; and let us perceive, with our fists, that we must stop looking back and embrace change, one that, hopefully, will be for the better.

* ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​closes its tour on Disney + next Friday, April 23 hand in hand with the last episode of this season.