Falcon and the Winter Soldier 4 connect with this MCU movie

'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', episode 4: The fall of (new) Captain America

Episode 4 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier not only connects with Captain America: Civil War (especially with the shocking final scene of Nico’s murder in cold blood with the shield), but also with Captain America: The First Avenger. In the cafeteria in Riga, Lemar Hoskins and John Walker discuss the super soldier serum. And it is impossible to fully understand this scene from the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series without one of the most important scenes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and the cornerstone of what the Marcus Spellman series tells. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is with Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci). “Can I ask you a question?” Says Steve. “Just one?” Erskine replies. “Why me?” Rogers asks him. “I guess that’s the only question that matters,” Erskine tells him. He tells a story below. “This is from Augsburg [levanta una botella de vino], my hometown. Many people forget that the first country the Nazis invaded was theirs. You know, after the last war, they … My people fought. They … they felt weak … they felt small. Then Hitler comes with the parades, and the big show, and the flags, and he, and he … and he … he finds out about me and my work, and he finds me, and he says: You will make us strong . Of course, I’m not interested. So he sends the head of Hydra, his research division, a brilliant scientist named Johann Schmidt. Schmidt is part of Hitler’s inner circle and he is ambitious. He and Hitler share a passion for occult power and Teutonic myth. Hitler uses his fantasies to inspire his followers, but for Schmidt it is not a fantasy. For him, it is real. He has become convinced that there is a great power hidden in the earth, left here by the gods, waiting to be trapped by a superior man. So when you find out about my formula and what it can do, you can’t resist. Schmidt must become that superior man, “says Erskine. And now comes the good news.

“Did it make him stronger?” Asks Steve. “Yes, but … there were other … effects. The serum wasn’t ready. But most importantly, man … The serum amplifies everything inside, so the good becomes great; the bad it gets worse. That’s why you were chosen. Because the strong man who has known power all his life, may lose respect for that power, but a weak man knows the value of strength and knows … compassion. ” , go on. Steve Rogers thanks him, but Erskine cuts him off. “Whatever happens tomorrow, you must promise me one thing. That you will remain who you are, not a perfect soldier, but a good man.” This scene connects with the scene of Lemar Hoskins and John Walker, in which Lemar tells him that the serum only removes what is inside. But, of course, if what is inside is not a good man, we find a super soldier who will be as patriotic as you want, but who is a threat. Let them tell Nico.

