‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will have a very important cameo in episode 5, but it will not be Black Panther

If you are a fan of the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ and more specifically of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, hold on because curves are coming. As Malcolm Spellman, producer and scriptwriter of the series, revealed a few weeks ago, in episode 5 not only does things get serious, is that it will bring with it a very important cameo. However, and to end the speculation, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Marvel producer Nate Moore, has insisted it is not about Black Panther and that there is no scene from ‘Falcon’ that Chadwick Boseman shot before he died.

“No. I can assure you that it will not happen. I would be honest if it were the case,” promised Moore, “Chad’s death is a very big thing and I loved the person as much as the character. I think we have to be very careful and thoughtful about when it should appear, because it meant as much to many people as it did to us. But yeah, we wouldn’t use it as a “Come back next week; You might see Black Panther! ” We wouldn’t, and neither would he. “Episode 5 will air April 16 on Disney + and will be the penultimate of the entire series.

Then who?

In another meeting, this time for Rotten Tomatoes, Spellman described the character in the cameo as someone “down to earth” and ruled out the possibility that he was one of the Avengers we already know: “There are characters in our series that I would love to see one of the great revolutionaries of the world like Thor or someone like that, he’s a very, very sensible character. The personality is so strong, he’s the character from episode five. I’d love to see that character with Thor. ” From Slashfilm they point out that it would be someone completely new to the UCM and that they would not be preparing to have their own movie anytime soon, It would therefore be a character known from comics and played by a famous actor or actress.