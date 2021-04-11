‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will have a “spectacular” surprise cameo

It seems that episode 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will feature a spectacular and unexpected surprise cameo that will leave us all, basically speechless.

The news comes from three different sources. One of them is his own Malcolm Spellman creator and scriptwriter of the series who in an interview with ComicBook.com anticipated his excitement with the next episode and how things get much more serious.

Spellman also explained in another interview with Rotten Tomatoes where he created more expectation around the episode and the character that will appear. “There are very earthly characters in the series that I would like to see paired with a superhero capable of changing the world, like Thor or someone like that.”

The second source is SlashFilm, who confirm that yes we will see a cameo of a Marvel character that we have not seen before in any movie or series in Falcon and Winter Soldier. It will be played by an important actor.

They also confirm that it is a character who, for now, has not been announced that he will have his own movie or series later. He is therefore someone totally new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The third source is Charles murphy, a journalist with a lot of information about what happens in the productions of Marvel studios. On April 10, he published a tweet in reference to the surprise actor in episode five of Falcon and Winter Soldier, where he explained:

Who is someone you would never expect to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everyone is overthinking it

On this #FalconAndWinterSoldier surprise actor / actress:

-It’s someone I would never have expected to be in the MCU.

-It’s someone I personally am a huge fan of.

-Everyone is WAY overdoing it I’m not talking about it anymore until after next week. – Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) April 9, 2021

The surprise character in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​is not Steve Rogers / Captain America

By “overthinking it,” Murphy refers to a possible return of Steve Rogers (Captain America) as a major. Apparently that is not going to happen and, no, we will not see Chris Evans. SlashFilm also mentions not to raise our expectations on the return of a character that we’ve seen before.

What we do know is that the appearance of this new character, played by this well-known actor, has liked so much Malcolm Spellman that he does not stop talking about the episode that we will be able to see from April 16.

It’s a good time to catch up with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has already aired its first four episodes, and thus understand the ins and outs of the series. They can be seen, exclusively, in Disney Plus.

