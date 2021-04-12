‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​wants you to forget Captain America killed people

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delved into the importance behind not abusing power, the problem behind the questionable morality of superheroes and the closeness to some of the ideas of Nietzsche’s übermensch on which Hitler erroneously relied to build his discourse of the Aryan race .

It is an interesting approach in which the series deepens. In addition, it also touches on issues of privilege, the abuse of power or the use of symbols to oppress disadvantaged people and minorities.

The common thread of the argument of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, what connects everything, is representing Steve Rogers, Captain America as an exceptional superhero. But above all, with superpowers that he never used to hurt people. He is the example of the counterpoint of everything bad, personified in Steve Rogers. But that’s not entirely true.

Captain America the soldier

Steve Rogers, Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we all admire, he was first of all, a soldier. And in the process it became, in World War II, the symbol of all the good, but also all the bad, of American idealism.

Steve Rogers, after all, killed hundreds of people fighting on the other side. Yes, they were Nazis. Yes, it was a war. Yes, he was following orders and there was nothing he could do to prevent it. But that is why Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s attempt to eliminate the fact that he abused his power is shocking, that we saw him with grenades in his hand killing people.

Those HYDRA-controlled helicarriers that Rogers helped take down in Captain America: Winter Soldier? Well, they weren’t empty. Inside were people.

But the behavior of Steve Rogers He is not the same as the new Captain America – John Walker – from Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Of course not. Rogers followed orders, Rogers did it when there really was no other choice.

When Steve Rogers (Captain America) went through life shooting people

Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows the good and evil of superheroes

Walker looks like a kind of Homelander from The Boys, without a moral compass, without any problem of using all of his powers to kill whoever he deems necessary. Without any regret for what he does or does not do.

The last scene of the fourth episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier It was the ultimate demonstration of all that. The new Captain America, surrounded by people recording with their mobiles how he uses his shield to destroy a person’s head, in the middle of a square.

But that does not mean that Steve Rogers be perfect and Marvel studios I should not use – even if it is subtle – part of the series’ arguments to try to erase the trace of certain situations of a character who does not need to clean his image or whitewash to be even more perfect.

More on this topic