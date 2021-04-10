‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​shows off exploring the figure of Captain America in episode 4

Beware SPOILERS!

The super-soldier serum, whose past was hinted at, recalling brushstrokes that we saw on the big screen, from the hand of episode 2 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, is inspiring a very interesting ethical debate in this Marvel series that seems to reflect the sentiment of the most pessimistic when it is committed to underlining that Steve Rogers there is only one. Throughout Episode 4 we are reminded that Captain America played by Chris Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an exception, an unprecedented milestone that underscores the shortage of people as upright as Steve Rogers, and that recalls the danger of injecting this miraculous substance into not so morally clean subjects.

This dilemma, combined with a mastery of the genre that is a pleasant surprise if we talk about Kari Skogland, and the umpteenth confirmation in the case of Derek Kolstad, elevate this chapter making it one of the most solid adventures of this Disney + miniseries. Action, a piece of cake for the writer of this gloomy look at the new emblem of patriotism made person, it has nothing to envy to the films that have made Kolstad an expert in this regard. This is not ‘John Wick’, but certainly the scenes that have the most in common with the adrenaline-pumping saga starring Keanu Reeves, boast the same admirable effect. This style worthy of applause is born from the pen of Kolstad, but also from the direction of a Skogland that is more than agile when it comes to giving rhythm and life to the mission, two condiments more than necessary for a 53-minute episode.

Total that here not only the entertainment shines proving its worthRather, the debate is served directly with the reflection that Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sam (Anthony Mackie) pose about the leader of the Flag-Smashers, Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and her tendency to supremacism; and the disturbing twist that John Walker stars in. It stands out, for its possible repercussion and its power to blur the lines between heroes and villains, that path chosen by the character played by Wyatt Russell, a soldier who tries to justify what in the end is a purely selfish action. In fact, directly from his ego was born that bet to inject the only vial of serum that survives the wrath of Zemo, a decision hardly justifiable. The new Captain America suffered from not being able to win all the fights due, according to him, to being a simple human without special abilities, so he does not consider it twice when it comes to leveling the ground a bit.

The fact is that this chemical miracle not only enhances the strength of the subject in question, but also has a transformative effect on character. When Abraham Erskine created the Super Soldier Serum he already noticed: muscle is gained here but the best and worst character traits of a person are also exaggerated. The good becomes exceptional, as was the case with Steve, while the bad … There we have Red Skull, and now Walker. In fact, this effect of the serum does not take long to pay off in the case of the new Captain, to leave us one of the best shots of the series and without a doubt one of the most shocking since we said goodbye to Evans’ character: that of that shield, symbol of the power and moral superiority that North America often tries to project, stained with blood.

The ‘poster boy’ of toxic masculinity

Far from embodying the values ​​that Steve Rogers defended by carrying his protective American flag, Walker becomes in a moment everything that is wrong with those men who make decisions from a self mixed with high doses of aggressiveness. Being the new Captain America and approaching it in such an arrogant way, John is not willing to listen to other options, much less accept orders from anyone. He knows that he does not have all the answers, that he is far from finding the right path and that he is moving in a field in which practically everyone around him has more to contribute, but since he is the one who should be commanding, according to his clear judgment, he only knows how to flee forward.

Speak? Try to find a common ground that avoids conflict? It is not an option. Here everything has to be solved with fists and that is why I need to inject myself with the serum. This Capi disaster is full of envy, helplessness, doubt and fear, he is not willing to accept any advice and lives anchored in a world of black and white that does not exist … As a consequence: everything falls apart, but the worst thing is not being able to be the leader, that their orders are not obeyed. How dare you seek an alternative approach to the one I consider best? If I am the new “mascot” of the government of my country! Faced with this haughty attitude we have Sam, and there is the ace up the sleeve of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

Sam’s humility, his commitment to ultimate peace and a means that does not have to be justified so much when one reaches its end, his moral depth as a soldier and as a person, stand out even more in contrast to WalkerAll to prepare for the moment when that shield, tainted by John’s violence, returns to the hands of its rightful heir. Yoda already said “fear is the way to the dark side. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hatred, hatred leads to suffering. I perceive a lot of fear in you “… John Walker, you are not worthy to embody hope in such a troubled world.

