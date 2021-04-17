‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​includes in episode 5 the first post-credits scene of the series

Beware SPOILERS!

* We talk about key points of the 1×05 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’If you haven’t seen it, don’t keep reading!

In the purest style of marvelitas cliffhangers, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​comes with a surprise after the credits. Until this episode 5, the series had stayed away from this kind of ruse, but finally, after the aforementioned chapter directed by Kari Skogland and written by Dalan Musson, this proposal framed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has fallen into the temptation of casting a bait … and a very juicy one.

In the end John Walker, the new Captain America, has emerged as the villain of this fiction whose background is actually the skeleton of its plot, a racism more present than ever in the United States and that in this case will find its definitive representation in the character of Anthony Mackie, Sam. “They will never let a black man be Captain America, and even if they did, no self-respecting black would ever want to be.” This is how Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) describes the heart of the matter, a complicated subject that will turn into physical conflict when Walker charges. And this is what the post-credits scene has made clear to us.

And it is that in those brief images we see Walker forging his own shield, the one that will most likely mark his transition from a disgraced Captain America to US Agent, but not before engaging with Sam, the heir that Steve Rogers chose when hanging up the tights. Few details transcend this weapon, but what can be appreciated is that, as US Agent did in the comics, Walker will also wear the colors of the North American flag.

A key cameo

In addition to surprising us with Walker’s decision to position himself as a villain and make his own shield, episode 5 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ has attracted attention thanks to the inclusion of a new character: Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Julia Louis-Dreyfus embodies this terrible baddie who, if she follows the steps already proposed in the Marvel comics, could end up being Madame Hydra. We tell you all about this surprising cameo in this link.