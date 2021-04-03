‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​hints at a very different Sharon Carter in episode 3, what is she hiding?

Beware SPOILERS!

* We talk about key points of the 1×03 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’If you haven’t seen it, don’t keep reading!

Emily VanCamp has reprized her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe giving it a much more pronounced turn than anyone expected. The clues were there, in the statements of both the showrunner of the series and the aforementioned actress, but they seemed to point more to a tanned Sharon Carter than to that dark side that seems to appear in the plans of the great niece of Agent Carter.

“We have a big problem. Well actually a couple of them.” If for Sharon the appearance of Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Sam (Anthony Mackie) and their promise of pardon, is a “problem” … well, it is quite clear that he hides something. Is this ex SHIELD the “Power Agent” who rules Madripoor? Of course the last scene starring VanCamp in episode 3 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, invites us to look in that direction, and in fact, gives another meaning to all the conversations that Sharon has with the dynamic duo throughout the chapter.

“You should stay away from all this, for your own safety,” this female reincorporation goes on to say, which could well be the one pulling the strings in the shadows. Of course at the moment when he says this phrase to Sam, it seems that it is with the intention of protecting him, but, What if he rather wanted to get him out of the way without further complication?

Not only do the small details point to a Carter who does not intend to side with Sam and Bucky, but it would be almost insulting if she were not. After what this character has suffered, who ended up having to flee the United States for cable Steve Rogers, and has been completely “abandoned” around the world since then, it wouldn’t make much sense for him to be so keen to side with the Avengers again. In addition, in the years that she has lived incognito after ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Sharon has had enough time to achieve a prominent position in Madripoor. She owns a huge penthouse in the upper part of the city, in which she carries out an undignified activity, but she is also so up-to-date with everything that happens on her land that she soon finds out that Sam, Bucky and Zemo at the bottom, and come to his rescue.

And then there is the issue of styling, anything but subtle … They have not put a villain wardrobe on her directly, but boy, they take her out of the closet a lot in that sense with every detail that surrounds her reincorporation. The same everything speaks of a survival instinct, but that wardrobe of terrible bad together with the bitterness that he shows to feel around everything related to North American heroes … Well it does not paint. For his part, VanCamp, speaking of what it has meant for her to get back into the skin of Sharon Carter, has assured that “this time we can see another side of her, and that made it even more interesting. “” When we found Sharon, let’s say it’s in a pretty dark place, that’s why when we first see it, there’s a bit of anger. It’s tougher, a little raw and rough, a totally different version of the Sharon we’ve seen in the movies, which is really interesting to explore. “

Also the creator of the series, Malcolm Spellman, goes a little there when he assures that The Sharon who returns after that five-year blip caused by Thanos’s snap, has changed, and a lot.

A more sugary Carter

With Spellman’s statements for The AV Club, it is understood that Carter’s most feisty side is going to have a leading role in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, but it can also be perceived that the thing goes much further.

“The character who got the funniest was Sharon Carter, because Emily [VanCamp] She has a baby face and a very sweet and innocent appearance, but Sharon Carter is going to emerge as a tough woman. I would have to use much more inappropriate language to describe how amazing it is. Let’s say this: Sharon Carter has already grown up. I guess what made it so much fun was that we started getting to know Sharon in ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ and if you take into account the natural journey between ‘Civil War’ and now, you get a completely different Sharon Carter. “

Whose side will Carter be on? Will he hold a grudge against the heroes for what he has had to suffer for so many years? We will leave doubts every Friday with a new episode of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​on Disney +.