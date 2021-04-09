‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​has a nod to the MonsterVerse

In episode 3 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, “Power Broker”, We can find another of those Easter eggs outside the saga. That is, a new reference to works that have no relationship with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that simply serve to enrich the concepts that are handled in it. In this case, about the MonsterVerse.

Like the adaptations of the novel The Wizard of Oz (Lyman Frank Baum, 1900) and the film Blader Runner (Ridley Scott, 1982) in WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021) or Star Wars: A New Hope (George Lucas, 1977) in this second series of Disney Plus. And now, a nod to the film franchise about Godzilla and King Kong and their hulking colleagues.

A franchise that has already accumulated almost 1,800 million dollars at the world box office with only four feature films – the last, against the wind and pandemic -, in which these monstrous beings from a time before the dawn of humanity they dispute their primacy like titans, destroying everything in its path in the confrontation.

Skull Island, the home of King Kong

Disney Plus

During a conversation that Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) have in the former’s private plane, the Baron mentions his destination to obtain information on the serum of the super soldiers from which he have served the Flagsless: the Asian island of Madripoor, from the X-Men comics.

Then the last one says, puzzled: “What about Madripoor? You speak as if it were Skull Island “. Refers to the home of the giant ape in the MonsterVerse, which we were introduced to precisely in Kong: Skull Island (Jordan Vogt-Roberts, 2017), to which we returned in the credits of Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Michael Dougherty, 2019) and in the recent Godzilla vs. Kong (Adam Wingard, 2021).

With the MonsterVerse in the head

Warner Bros.

It has also been suggested that it could refer to Skull Island own of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is in the Savage Land of Antarctica and has appeared in eight comics since Daredevil issue twelve (Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and John Romita Sr., 1966), most starring the Captain America Y Hulk. But it’s absurd that Falcon knows her and mentions her.

If he knew nothing of the existence of the crowded Madripoor, “an island nation in the Indonesian archipelago”, as Bucky Barnes tells him when the other Avenger exposes his supine ignorance about her, that “it was a pirate archipelago in the 19th century” and that, as Helmut Zemo assures, “maintains his anarchic spirit”, the less he will know about such a remote place like Skull Island.

On the other hand, the saga of MonsterVerse It is not the first time this scenario has been used, but its origin is in the classic King Kong (Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933). But, although the script for Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be written long ago, with Godzilla vs. Kong on the billboard and the other films of the saga fresher in the minds of the spectators, it is not reasonable to think that it refers to different ones.

