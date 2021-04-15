‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​comes with tears in its episode 5 and will tread “uncharted ground” in the finale

This Friday, April 16, Disney + will launch the penultimate chapter of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and it seems that they will not skimp on ambition. The events that we have been able to appreciate during the four chapters aired anticipate that the climax of the series is already about to arrive and chapter 5 would have all the elements to conquer us. A new character, which Marvel has been commissioned to announce, will spring into action and has fans busy speculating who it could be. In addition, during these days both producers and scriptwriters have been very concerned to highlight this episode over the rest.

You always have to be careful with expectations and the creative team is the first to know that playing with them can be counterproductive. Thus, he must be very sure of what Malcolm Spellman, main screenwriter of the series, has written. He guaranteed, among other things, many emotions, when he sat down with ComicBook: “Without a doubt, the five, it becomes real. And in the five you will cry,” he said. And later he tried to explain why: “It seems that the fans are really liking the rhythm, because it is getting deeper and deeper. The fun never stops, but all these threads go somewhere very emotional and very real” , it affirmed. Recall the recent rumors about the return of Chris Evans after John Walker literally soiled Captain America’s shield with blood, when taking these statements into account.

Nate Moore, the show’s executive producer, must have also thought about the latter. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Moore was in charge of increasing the hype with the chapter that is around the corner while giving reasons, without going into any kind of spoiler, to see it: “I think episode 4 is going to be a lot of people’s favorite for some action reasons and some great character twists, but the five I think really becomes the culmination of the theme. And I think, both from an acting point of view, and from a cinematic point of view, it is our strongest episode. (…) It manages to unite many of the threads that perhaps seemed disparate or were not completely formed. So you can see again the conversation that the series is going to try to have with the public, “he commented.

And the last chapter?

After all this display of reasons that guarantee that the penultimate episode will bring the best of itself in the series, many might think that leaving everything for one could leave the last chapter of all without bellows. However, the end of the series has also been talked about. It was done by the composer of the soundtrack, Henry Jackman, and what he has said will not leave any Marvel fan indifferent. When asked if the series would match the level of ‘Scarlet Witch and Visionn’, stated that when all this is over, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will enter previously unpublished places: “It is a very difficult question to answer. I would say that … people have seen half the show, but have not seen even half of what happens. There are more than half … in terms of content and implications of what happens. So I would say that when it comes to the material that is addressed in the last episode, I would say that Marvel is entering uncharted territory and that’s all I can say, “he told Flickering Myth.

Chapter 5 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will be available on Disney + from April 16 and the end of the series will arrive next Friday, April 23.