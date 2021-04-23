‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​closes making it clear that Marvel has reorganized its plots after COVID-19

The interconnectedness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe led fans to the absolute climax of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, showing that patience, mixed with an undeniable mastery and that commitment to a framework developed over more than 10 years and 23 films, could bear fruit curdling until offering superior experiences in what the show in a movie theater is concerned, and also in relation to the plot connections.

The Saga of Infinity was thus raised as something very difficult against which to compete, a very far step further if we take into account that reset that is in between. The farewell to the three pillars of the House of Ideas on the big screen, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow (who still has a posthumous adventure pending release), In addition to leaving an important void, it has had a direct consequence: suddenly the secondary ones had to take center stage … And not all the characters in the factory can wear these shoes without having to resort to a shoehorn.

Wanda’s case was one of injustice. A very large one that was accompanied of that even greater passion on the part of many, many fans who had been asking for years that the character played by Elizabeth Olsen develop in conditions. Finally, the Disney comic corner decided that, among all those new doors that were opened to the imperative need for attractive content for Disney +, there was one that led directly to the Scarlet Witch playground. And clearly, since the conclusion of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, we can say that Marvel did not have great aspirations regarding this proposal. It shows in his freedom, in how different he is, in the psychological … In so many small details! But especially this could be guessed from the moment in which it was originally going to be released.

The plan was to launch ‘Black Widow’ to say goodbye to Johansson’s character after we had to say goodbye to him in the least sensitive and most anticlimactic way possible midway through ‘Endgame’, then, and depending on the clues released from the hand of this film, came ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​and after this, ‘Scarlet Witch’. Then COVID-19 took over our world and, it seems, would have had a decisive effect on Marvel’s plans. This titan of entertainment would have had to modify the introduction of characters by making them jump from one proposal to another, remove entire plots and rearrange all the winks that characterize your narrative strategy. This, of course, affects ‘Falcon’, but there is a key element that Marvel could not do anything about, a direct consequence of said change of plans that has ended up irrevocably marking many fans: the before and after that ‘Scarlet Witch’ was going to mark.

That tribute to television history, an ornament as well as a tool, that journey through the phases of the duel, that comic game, that complicity with everything that surrounds the fandom, that unusual emotional intelligence in the middle of a world that until now had not shown such an interesting complexity … And above all, that Wanda with unrivaled depth. ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, so different, so magnetic and, above all, so naturally charismatic, It was thought of as a more “independent” proposal than usual, a strange journey drawn from a rare freedom in the factory (Preceded perhaps only by ‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’, that original tape for which Marvel did not give a penny). The series generated excitement, probably more for what we missed our superheroes and for that label of “first marvelita live action series” than for anything else, but whoever says they saw the impact it was going to cause coming … is lying.

This overwhelming impact has entered the hearts of many followers who They simply have not been able to go from that marvel to a proposal for action, with a much simpler and more direct approach, which also has two seconds, not even secondary ones …. Let’s face it, the characters of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie did not come with Wanda’s potential, in fact, for many, they started at a disadvantage because they had never been anyone’s favorites. That’s why ‘Falcon’ ends up dedicating its six episodes to getting to know Sam well, what’s inside him, and getting a glimpse of Bucky’s potential. Could you have done more with the topics you cover? Yes, but that does not mean that what you do is wrong or does not achieve your goal.

Radical changes and pandemic consequences

From the emotional intelligence loaded with metaphors and veiled insinuations of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ we move on to a speech, easy, simple and for the whole family. ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, a series loaded with testosterone and far from complexity, is in a way the opposite of what we saw from the hand of Olsen and Paul Bettany. There is nothing remotely dense here, no nooks and crannies, but rather an approach to very important issues in a tremendously accessible way, quite a gift if we take the position that it is not positive to leave anyone behind. The viewer who did not understand nor pope of ‘Scarlet Witch’ exists, now, It’s hard for that fan to miss what it means for Sam to become a black Captain America. So with what we have in Phase 4, Marvel does not belittle its followers but neither does it shoot rockets: let’s face it, not everyone has the same emotional intelligence nor is it at the same point when it comes to certain social issues, and if you don’t want to leave anyone behind, this would certainly be a path.

Beyond that social responsibility that ‘Falcon’ embraces, if it is true that a certain clumsiness can be perceived in the development of its plots and in the alternation of events, which leads to an irregular journey that will probably fail from the conception of its format. This is not a series, this, as the team itself has stressed many times, is a six-hour film … A film that also would have had to reorganize its entire stall with that return to school that starred after confinement. With ‘Black Widow, that other great affected, we will probably begin to get out of doubt … Until then perhaps (this time and without serving as a precedent) it would be convenient to judge ‘Falcon’ in its context, one more surly and atypical than ever.