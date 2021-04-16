‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​1×05: preparing an explosive ending

The terrifying and bloody closing of the episode “The Whole World is Watching” (1 × 04) of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, from 2021), in which John Walker (Wyatt Russell) destroys in a few seconds a world symbol that had taken decades to build, left us almost in shock.

Thus, it is most logical that chapter five of this Disney Plus series, entitled “Truth”, resume the march from that moment. Director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) composes the sequence with the tension, pace, and deranged visuals it deserves. Y the confrontation, terrible and spectacular, it gives us chills and reminds us of another from Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019).

But, if the character of that one was how horrible a brutal fight between friends is due to an irrepressible impulse for vendetta, the one of the one that they unravel us in Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the horrible thing to see a character transforming, perhaps definitely on a possible villain out of his mind. This is the classic origin story we are used to in adventures that pit superheroes against powerful antagonists, starting with someone ambiguous at first.

One that arrives and one that leaves in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

But not just with a handful of personal circumstances leading to a terrifying change, but the latter is opposed to the ideal eminent and very famous that it had to represent, and in the clash with the protagonists weigh their past and what the said ideal means for them.

John Walker’s accountability influences this dark drift, and only the unforeseen intervention of a new character, Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, whom actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld) brings all his incalculable charisma, you can slow it down. Or pick him up if they decide to alter his positive role from the comics.

On the other hand, if this new runaway super-soldier is pushed to the limit after the violent death of a loved one in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) is exasperated in their positions for the same reason and others. added. Y the dramatic treatment of what may be the final appearance of Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) this television fiction, respectful of the former military aristocrat and full of suspense, is very grateful.

Moving the tiles on the board for the final play

There is also no doubt that continuing to delve into the tribulations of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) regarding what Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wanted from him, and what Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) agrees with, is necessary. And doing it here with the help of the interesting Isaiah Bradley, played by the always effective Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep), gives us another well crafted scene of some intensity, which insists on the awareness of American racism.

But they also do not forget what the private environment of this friend of the first Captain America requires, nor the push that the other needs to continue evolving to deal with their own regrets, make notes on the ominous list in an old notebook that didn’t belong to him at first.

Nor, of course, show us how Karli Morgenthau, Dovich (Desmond Chiam) and theirs move their pieces across the board for the final round of the Flagsless. But they are not the only ones preparing. Sam Wilson himself seems to assume what he should be entrusted with, and the musicalized audiovisual montage of his training reminds us a bit of Rocky’s (John G. Avildsen, 1976), saving the distances. Sharon Carter (Emily Vancamp) goes about her business, and the intercredited scene promises us, with the set, an explosive conclusion.

