‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​1×04: the most gruesome climax

The last scene of the episode “Power Broker” (1 × 03) of Falcon and the Winter Soldier(The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), the second series with which Disney Plus is expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe after WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021), unexpectedly puts Wakanda, the African kingdom that we knew more about in Black Panther (Ryan Coogler, 2018), as a subplot.

So, by the beginning of chapter 4, “The Whole World is Watching” (1 × 04), they decide to pull that thread; and delve into the way Bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan) managed to get out of his tortured mind the Hydra programming, which he had pushed to cause so many evils and which is the understandable reason for the remorse that grips him.

One, as a viewer, really appreciates that showrunner Malcolm Spellman (Empire), director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) and company, behind the torch of executive producer Kevin Feige (X-Men), have chosen to offer us a similar flashback sequence.

Because helps to make the evolution of this protagonist more intelligible and credible of Falcon and the Winter Soldier; because it gives us a part of his story, that of the time he spent in Wakanda, which we had only seen in the second post-credit scene of Black Panther and in another of Avengers: Infinity War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2018); and because they give Sebastian Stan (The Devil at All Hours) a wonderful opportunity to show off with a performance of great intensity.

The ambiguity of the characters of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Disney Plus

They then confirm that Ayo (Florence Kasumba), one of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje warriors, has shown up in Riga to lay the gauntlet on Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl). A haunting individual who can still surprise us by the resources that it demonstrates to have to achieve his ends, which he does in this episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier on more than one occasion.

Like Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), about whom we would like you to explain what the shed she has built on the dangerous island of Madripoor consists of; And even if this hides a bigger secret. And what is indisputably merit is that they achieve that John walker (Wyatt Russell), the new Captain America, so different from the affable Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), we fall far worse than the Sokovian Baron.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You can also watch Marvel and Star Wars content and Pixar’s great animated films.

To the point that the essential lesson given by the Dora Milaje with Ayo at the helm is very satisfactory; as much as her unfair attitude towards Bucky Barnes saddens us.

But, in any case, one cannot deny that he likes that the writers go out of their way to show the public in Falcon and the Winter Soldier ambiguous characters, neither entirely heroic nor even deadlocked in perversity, some of them trapped in a complex and confusing situation for which they must face difficult decisions and others that remain ambivalent as enigmatic or that are debated on the edge of villainy.

From Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman), John Walker himself, Helmut Zemo, Sharon Carter and, yes, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes in a sense.

An early climax for the whole plot

Disney Plus

The final sequence, for which the most sustained action is reserved and away from all the necessary previous discursiveness, is a good example of tense elaboration that amounts to a terrible climax.

Y in the implications of the latter all the threads of the plot are joined of Falcon and the Winter Soldier: the sad legitimation of the fight of the Flagless in the face of the obvious brutality that oppresses them, the difficulties in the superheroes’ endeavor to try to solve the conflict, the reason of Helmut Zemo on the super soldiers, the breaking of the mental dikes that delayed the definitive descent into hell of a regrettable substitute and, of course, the fall of a planetary symbol before the gaze of the whole world. Y what stomach leaves us the closing contrapicado plane.

More on this topic