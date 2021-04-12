Falcao will be able to return within three weeks after the operation

04/12/2021 at 09:55 CEST

EFE

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, from Galatasaray Istanbul, could return to the soccer fields within three weeks, after undergoing surgery on Sunday for a facial injury caused hours earlier by a violent crash during training, according to the Turkish newspaper Fanatik. .

If this perspective is confirmed, the Galatasaray star would be recovered to be able to play the final of the current season, speculates the sports newspaper, according to which the injury suffered will prevent Falcao from playing with a mask.

So far, neither the club nor the Ulus Liv hospital in Istanbul, where he underwent surgery, have made official statements about the Latin American footballer’s postoperative situation.

The 35-year-old coffee gunner suffered a face-to-face collision with his partner Kerem Akturkoglu in preparatory training. The aforementioned private clinic confirmed a facial fracture and subjected him to a plastic surgery operation under anesthesia, in which the broken zygomatic bone was fixed.

Medical sources told Efe yesterday that the operation had been a success, and that the patient, already transferred to a normal room, was in good health and was recovering. “The player had broken his cheekbone and they fixed it”, A doctor close to the hospital told Efe on Sunday, after revealing that the operation was carried out by the plastic surgeon Zeynep Sevim Aytug.

The doctors then estimated that, if the revision scheduled for today gave the expected good results, he could be discharged in one or two days. Falcao, who did not play in his club’s draw against Karagumruk last Saturday, has scored three goals since his reappearance on February 27 in the six games he has participated.

This season he has barely been able to play due to physical problems that have had him out for almost the entire season.