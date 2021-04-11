Falcao underwent surgery after suffering a double fracture to his face



For now, it is unknown how long he will be out.

Radamel Falcao, Colombian forward and figure of the Turkish Galatasaray, had to be Underwent surgery this Sunday following a multiple fracture that suffered in some facial bones caused by a clash in training with his club.

“El Tigre” Falcao collided with his partner Kerem Akturkoglu, who did not come out seriously resentful of the mishap. Radamel was the opposite face: he was immediately transferred to a hospital to determine the extent of the injuries.

The respective examinations dictated that he should undergo an operation to immediately repair the injury. She was put under anesthesia, and fortunately it was a success.

The last medical report of the Galatasaray was given this morning, before the medical procedure was performed. In the next few hours we will know in detail how Falcao’s recovery will be carried out and how long he will be away from the fields.

The Colombian stayed on the bench in this Saturday’s game, in which “Galata” tied somewhat with Karagumruk. Those led by Fatih Terim are third in the Turkish league, with 62 units, 8 points behind the leader (Besiktas) and with 8 days ahead.