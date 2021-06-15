Falcao tests positive for covid-19 after a season marked by injuries

06/15/2021 at 5:58 PM CEST

.

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao has tested positive for covid-19 and is under medical observation, his club, the Turkish Galatasaray, reported on Tuesday.

“Radamel Falcao did not participate in the training, as he was being monitored by our medical team after having tested positive last week in a PCR test for covid-19,” the team reports on its website.

The statement does not specify the general health of the player, who has spoken among the fans of the red-and-yellow team for his frequent casualties due to injury since joining the club, in September 2019.

The most serious incident was the facial fracture suffered during training on April 11, which required surgical intervention, although 17 days later the player jumped onto the pitch again.

However, Falcao was out again in May due to back pain.

Galatasaray finished the season in second place in the Super League, behind Besiktas.