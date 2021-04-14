Falcao, outside the hospital where he underwent surgery for a facial fracture

04/14/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

The Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, from Galatasaray Istanbul, has already returned home after leaving the hospital where he was operated on for a facial fracture that he suffered during training, medical sources confirmed this Wednesday to Efe.

“Falcao he was discharged from the hospital. His health is good and he improved a lot after the operation. He was not operated on with an open cut: they made a correction from the inside, “explained a doctor close to the Ulus Liv hospital in Istanbul, where this surgery was carried out on Sunday.

The source pointed out that the club decided not to announce his release from the hospital to “not disturb” the player and that he does not know exactly what day he was discharged.

Falcao, 35, suffered a face-to-face collision with his partner Kerem Akturkoglu in a preparatory training last Sunday.

The aforementioned private clinic confirmed a facial fracture and subjected him to a plastic surgery operation under anesthesia, in which the broken zygomatic bone was fixed.

“It depends on his development he could play in about three weeks. With a prosthetic mask even earlier,” he explained.

If this perspective is confirmed, the Galatasaray star would be recovered to be able to play the last days of the current season and help the rojiamarillo team to win the title.

Galatasaray is third in the standings, although a long way behind the leader, Istanbul’s Besiktas, who scores eight points.

Falcao, who did not play in his club’s draw against Karagumruk last Saturday, has scored three goals since his reappearance on February 27 in the six games he has participated.

This season he has barely been able to play due to physical problems that have had him out for almost the entire season.