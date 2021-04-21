Fakhreddine calls for a fight at BRAVE CF 51 against Said Maalem: ‘it’s time to shut up this clown’

SEED DISTRICT._ Mohammad ‘The Latest’ Fakhreddine has been bothered by “Trash talk” from Mohammed Said Maalem, after the cancellation of their fight in BRAVE CF 50.

So much so that the middleweight champion has requested a new reservation at BRAVE CF 51, recently announced that it will take place in Belarus, June 4.

Said Maalem was visibly irritated when Fakhreddine was forced to cancel their fight during BRAVE CF 50, due to health problems.

The light heavyweight contender went on the broadcast to explain his side of the story and then used social media to badmouth his rival.

Fakhreddine and his fans responded with several loud calls and comments about the middleweight champion, putting their rivalry on a whole new level. And now, the Lebanese legend wants to fix things once and for all in Minsk, Belarus.

Through your account Instagram, ‘The Latest’ begged BRAVE Combat Federation to make the fight between him and Said Maalem happen and said he is eager to ‘shut up this clown’ after the ‘trash talk’ between the two men will intensify in the days following the cancellation of the BRAVE CF 50.

“It is time to make this fight against Said Maalem and silence this clown once and for all”, He said Fakhreddine.

BRAVE CF 51 will convert to Belarus in the country number 22 to host an event for the organization of MMA fastest growing in the world, and will mark the promotion’s return to Europe after the conclusion of four consecutive shows that will take place in Kombat kingdom.