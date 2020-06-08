Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Esports were configured and are developing from the experience of different leagues at a professional level and we know that beyond the competition, there are rivalries or friendships that transcend the field, the court, the grid and now the screen. A few days ago, the professional of League of Legends, Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, announced his retirement from esports due to health problems and after the surprise news, one of the great stars of the scene honored him.

The retirement of Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao surprised and saddened the League of Legends community, however, the health of the 23-year-old Chinese player has been compromised by the pace of life he led during his time as a professional and now who has left her behind seeks to focus on personal projects. After the announcement, it was only a matter of time before the competitive scene fired one of the great players and Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok followed suit with an emotional message.

In it, Faker pointed out that after hearing about Uzi’s retirement, his first reaction was not to believe it, however, after confirming that this was the case, he decided to dedicate a few words highlighting the player’s career during his time as an esports professional and Although he acknowledged that his retirement hurts, he thinks that he will do well with his projects and asked his fans to support him in this new path.

So when I heard the news of his retirement, I was actually reluctant to believe it. Uzi has always been worked very hard, so it’s a great pity that he’s now retired. At the same time, there are many fans in China who like Uzi, the fans will also be sad hearing these news [2/3] pic.twitter.com/X88bIsmetG – Linda🦦 (@iCrystalization) June 6, 2020

My heart feels rather heavy when I think about that. Although Uzi’s career has ended, I believe that from now on he’ll grow very well in the days to come. I hope Uzi’s fans can always continue to support him. Uzi fighting! [3/3] pic.twitter.com/vTCwDq9aYA – Linda🦦 (@iCrystalization) June 6, 2020

