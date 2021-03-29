Fake works by El Greco and Goya intervene that were going to be sold for 12.5 million on the black market

The Historical Heritage group of the Valencian Generalitat Police has intervened in a precautionary manner three false works attributed to painters Amedeo Modigliani, Domenikos Theotokópoulos El Greco and Francisco de Goya, whose owner was trying to market them, presumably, for a value of 12,500,000 euros.

The three works are the property of a non-specialist art collector from the province of Toledo who had sale started of its funds as if they were original, with the collaboration of dealers who tried to sell the works through emails between collectors, in exchange for 10% of the price, the Generalitat has indicated in a statement.

Modigliani’s painting was accompanied by allegedly forged documents proving its authenticity, with the intention of marketing them in Switzerland, Mexico and Germany for a value of 8,500,000 euros. The Institut Valencià de Conservació, Restauració i Investigació (IVCR + I) has determined that it is not an original work by Modigliani but rather a fake painting in which the style and theme have been copied with an apocryphal signature.

El Greco’s other paintings, which were trying to sell for 2,500,000 euros, and Goya, for sale for 1,500,000 euros, also had allegedly false documentation to prove their originality and promote their commercialization. In this case, experts from the Sephardic Museum of Toledo and the Museo Nacional del Prado have issued technical reports that show that these are counterfeit works.

The operation has been carried out by the Police Unit Attached to the Generalitat and has had the collaboration of the historical heritage brigade of the National Police Corps and has allowed the three works to be removed from the black market. The facts have been referred to the Investigating Court number 2 of Ocaña (Toledo), together with the allegedly false authentications and the pertinent scientific and physical studies of the intervened works of art.

The head of the Historical Heritage Group of the Generalitat Police, Antonio López, has warned that the resale of forgeries is a “persistent problem” in the art market that “worries police agencies, but also collectors, art dealers and families heirs of artists, who see how illegal circuits of commerce are increasing.”