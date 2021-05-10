Fake Review Scandal Threatens Future of This and Other Chinese Sellers

The subscriber recently bought a 1080p Aukey webcam through Amazon. If I tried to buy it again I would not be able to do it, because both the store and the brand’s products have completely disappeared from the Amazon platform.

The reason is the fake reviews scandal That was discovered these days and that has led Amazon to punish those involved by making their stores and products disappear. Some analysts speak of other potential cases such as Victsing, MPow or Tacklife, but for now most of these sellers maintain their presence on Amazon, both in Spain, Europe or the United States.

Aukey, Tacklife and Mpow, missing in action

They are certainly not on Amazon. The scandal uncovered by Safety Detectives has made it clear how various vendors have been involved in a fake reviews plot that allowed their products to appear especially recommended compared to those of the competition.

That has prompted Amazon’s response, which has started to remove from its ecommerce platform some of those products and even entire stores.

The most notable case is that of Aukey, a Chinese manufacturer of accessories that for a long time has had a notable presence on Amazon: its catalog was varied and the products, beyond the false reviews, had good reviews: the editors of the Xataka team have more than one of their accessories and we commented on how the brand seemed to make valid the saying of “good, pretty and cheap”: if you weren’t looking for maximum performance, those accessories used to behave remarkably.

However, it is not possible to buy them already in Amazon Spain, but neither in other Amazon stores in European countries or in the United States. Aukey’s dedicated store has disappeared from the face of Amazon, and at the moment there are no official statements in this regard.

The sellers affected by the scandal are not known, but some analysts assure that among them are other brands supposedly affected and relatively well-known such as Aukey. Victsing, MPow or Tacklife.

It does not appear that Amazon has taken action against all those brands at the moment if they were really involved. In Engadget we have verified how other of those affected are MPow and Tacklife, well known also for their electronics products in the first case as well as DIY or gardening tools in the second.

Although the website of these stores on Amazon are still active in different countries (Germany or the USA in the case of TackLife, Spain and the USA in the case of MPow, for example), almost all the products of that store seem “currently unavailable”, and in Spain there is no way to access the store, which has disappeared like Aukey’s.

The impact for these stores can be enormous: a good part of their sales are produced theoretically from Amazon, and their dependence is therefore very great. In Marketplace Pulse they speak that the affected stores have revenues that together exceed 1,000 million dollars, although no official sources are cited on that figure.

From Xataka we have tried to contact Aukey and we will update this information if we receive new information from your spokespersons. Amazon has already made a statement on this issue and explained that payment for reviews is prohibited, although it has not commented on specific cases.