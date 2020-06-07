SEOUL.

In the latest setback to inter-Korean cooperation, North Korea threatened to permanently close a liaison office to the South and condemned its rival for not preventing activists from launching anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.

The ruling Workers’ Party statement on Friday night came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister said Pyongyang would end the military agreement signed with Seoul in 2018 to reduce tensions if it did not slow down. activists.

Kim Yo Jong also noted that the North would permanently close the liaison office and a joint business park in the border town of Kaesong, which have been symbols of reconciliation between the two nations.

Desperate to save faltering diplomacy, Seoul responded by announcing that it would push for new laws to prevent the launch of leaflet balloons into the North, opening a debate on freedom of expression.

But an unidentified spokesman for the United Front Department of the Workers’ Party said Seoul’s promise lacked sincerity and that the closure of the liaison office would be the first in a series of measures that would cause extreme suffering to its neighbor.

The statement also confirmed the high status of Kim Yo Jong, who was described as being primarily responsible for inter-Korean affairs.

“We do not hide that for a long time we have taken decisive measures to eliminate all provocations from the South and to completely close and eliminate all contact (with the South),” said the spokesman.

Regarding the pamphlets, he pointed out that the “incessant launch of dirty garbage from the South has tired us enough to reach the clear conclusion that enemies are enemies after all… Our determination is to continue as far as the malicious cycle takes us. of confrontation ”.

Seoul did not react to Saturday’s statement. In a South Korean Memorial Day speech, the country’s President Moon Jae-in promised to strengthen the country’s defense, but did not mention North Korean threats to abandon the inter-Korean peace accords.

Launching balloons across the border has been a common activist tactic for years, but the North sees it as an attack on its government.

In the past few weeks, defectors and other activists have used this technique to send out pamphlets criticizing Kim Jong Un for his nuclear ambitions and his appalling human rights record.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior