President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday (28) that the fake news inquiry “has no legal basis” and is “unconstitutional”. In a live broadcast on Facebook, the agent criticized the search and seizure action by the Federal Police last Tuesday (27), which targeted names linked to the “hate office” and its allies. “I am upset with the investigation, yes. It is an investigation that has no legal basis, it is unconstitutional.”

Bolsonaro also stated that the PF’s search and seizure targets are “good people” and that they support his mandate. “They are conservative, they respect the family, they are armsmen, they defend the free market, they are normal people,” said the president, adding that he is unaware of anyone who has a previous life that he compromises.

The president classified the day of the operation as “sad” for all those who love freedom of the press and fight for a democratic country.

The Fake News inquiry was opened in March last year to investigate threats, offenses and fake news fired against members of the Supreme Court and their families.

In last Tuesday’s operation, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the hearing of eight deputies, the breach of banking and fiscal secrecy of the alleged financiers of the “false news” dissemination scheme and the fulfillment of 29 search and seizure warrants in the Federal District, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Mato Grosso, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

Search targets include Roberto Jefferson Monteiro Francisco, former deputy and president of PTB; arrested in the monthly allowance and today the president’s ally, eLuciano Hang – pocket entrepreneur owner of Havan stores.

Bolsonaro stated that the name of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, is not foreseen for the next two vacancies that will open in the STF. “There is a vacancy scheduled for November and another for next year. Aras, in these two vacancies, is not scheduled,” said the president. However, if a third wave appears for the Court, the president said that Aras’ name “comes in strongly”.

The president said that one of the nominees for the STF will be evangelical for his commitment to banking. “A dash of Christianity religiosity is very welcome,” he said.

