While the Survival Horror was recovering from its precipitous fall and looking for new ways to return to the foreground, the industry saw different proposals that experimented with immersion and tension at their highest level. Years ago, Five Nights at Freddy’s was the sensation of the indie movement thanks to its proposal and mechanics. Scott Cawthon’s creation had hit the nail on the head and the formula exploded until it sold out. However, his memory lingers and recent events have revived interest in the mysterious events of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

A few days ago, the possible disappearance of the chain of restaurants and entertainment centers Chuck E. Cheese came out in the media after the company CEC Entertainment filed for bankruptcy after the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on its business. . The confirmed closure of more than 30 branches and the possibility that the franchise will be fired forever gave something to talk about and the world of video games had remained on the sidelines, until a wave of fake news reminded fans of the existence of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

A ComicBook report shared the curious situation that took place on social media in recent days after the publication of news items referring to the disappearance of children at a Chuck E. Cheese branch and the mysterious disappearance of a security guard. Immediately, fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s soon joined the trend, ensuring that the chain’s branches had become the real version of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a fictional restaurant where the events of the game take place.

i cant believe chuck e. cheese shut down JUST so fnaf could be real for marks birthday awwweee how sweet 🥺😌🥰 #HappyBirthdayMarkiplier pic.twitter.com/Ql7LJxKoL7 – miranda • MARK DAY !! (@hesitantmiranda) June 28, 2020

After some users investigated these cases, it was confirmed that it was only fake news, so there is no greater concern than the closure of the chain. However, the reference to Five Nights at Freddy’s served to remind fans of the glory days of this franchise and also to try to capture some attention for the film that is in production.

