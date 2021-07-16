Fake news on social media cloud protests in Cuba

By Sarah Marsh

HAVANA, Jul 16 (.) – Raúl Castro had fled to ally in Venezuela, protesters kidnapped a provincial Communist Party chief and Caracas is sending troops to the island. Those were some false reports spread quickly on the internet following the unprecedented protests in Cuba on Sunday.

The island’s government said that the stories disclosed on social media messaging applications were disseminated counterrevolutionaries, while critics of the government maintain that they may have come from the authorities. Neither provided evidence, and . was unable to determine the origin of the stories.

“What slander, what lies,” said President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday night, exposing some of the false news on the TV program Mesa Redonda. “The way they use social media is poisonous and alienating … It is an expression of media terrorism,” he added.

Government critics said authorities could be planting the stories to sow confusion.

“Often it is the state security that launches these types of rumors and later (…) they say that they are campaigns directed from abroad to manipulate Cubans so that they stop trusting the information that circulates beyond the control of the government. “José Raúl Gallego, a communications specialist based in Mexico, wrote on Facebook.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest power cuts, an increase in COVID-19 cases, shortages of basic products and the one-party system.

The first reports of the protests were quickly followed by internet outages and restrictions on social media and messaging platforms. Service was slowly returning to normal on Friday.

The introduction of the mobile Internet just over two years ago, the subsequent flourishing of social networks and independent media in Cuba have been a key factor behind the protests.

These tools have given Cubans a platform to share and amplify their goals and have allowed the word to spread quickly when people are on the street, according to analysts. Many Cubans found out about the protests through WhatsApp or Facebook messages.

But the Cuban government, which has long had a monopoly on the media, has warned citizens not to believe the news and images shared on social media, which may have been manipulated.

Posts shared thousands of times in recent days were wrongly labeled as part of the protests on the island. Some included photos showing a large crowd during the 2018 May Day march in Cuba or a protest in Egypt in 2011.

“It is known which monopolies operate in the digital space (…) how they work, in which countries they are headquarters (…) and how much politics there is,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said at a press conference.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This massive exit from the closet of fear will have consequences,” said Reinaldo Escobar, news editor of the independent site 14ymedio.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh. Additional reporting by Nelson Acosta, edited by Javier Leira; REUTERS NAB /)