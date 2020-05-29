To DW, a specialist says that evidence gathered in the operation can be used in actions that ask for the impeachment of the presidential ticket in the TSE. By threatening not to obey the STF, Bolsonaro announces a crime of responsibility, he says. The Federal Police (PF) operation carried out on Wednesday (27/05) against people close to President Jair Bolsonaro, in search of evidence about a production system and the spread of false news and attacks on ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), can go beyond the punishment of those who financed and operated the scheme, and provide elements for actions in the Electoral Court that call for the impeachment of the presidential ticket elected in 2018.

The statement is from researcher Diego Werneck Arguelhes, from Insper, a specialist in the separation of powers and constitutional law. He recalls the lawsuit judged in June 2017 by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that called for the impeachment of the Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer ticket for abuse of political and economic power in the election campaign. This process was initiated in December 2014, but incorporated evidence produced during Operation Lava Jato in 2016 and 2017. On the day of the trial, Dilma had been removed from office less than a month ago, Temer was the acting president, and the electoral court ministers voted against the forfeiture of the ticket by 4 to 3 votes.

There are currently six lawsuits pending at the TSE calling for the impeachment of the ticket elected in 2018, composed of Bolsonaro and his deputy, General Hamilton Mourão. One of these actions concerns precisely the shooting of false news during the election campaign.

The investigation that gave rise to this week’s PF operation was initiated in March 2019 by the president of the Supreme, Minister Dias Toffoli, who appointed Alexandre de Moraes to preside over the investigations. It is unusual in Brazilian law for a judge to take the initiative to initiate an investigation – as a rule, it is the Public Ministry that asks for the investigation to be opened. Toffoli relied on an old article of the Court’s rules of procedure that seeks to protect ministers against crimes occurring on the court’s premises.

Bolsonaro took advantage of the unusual origin of the investigation and the operation launched by the PF to attack the Supreme Court. On Thursday (05/28), he said that he would no longer admit “attitudes of certain individual people”, in implicit reference to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, signaling that he considers disobeying future court decisions. “It’s fucking over!” He said.

For Arguelhes, the inquiry is valid because other attempts to investigate the spread of false news against the ministers of the Supreme Court did not materialize. He also recalls that, after the opening of the investigation, the then attorney general of the Union, André Mendonça, now Minister of Justice, recognized its legality. “The existence of the investigation is already a problem, but, in itself, it is not as serious as the underlying problem that the investigation deals with,” he says.

DW Brasil: Is the president of the STF right to open an investigation to investigate possible crimes against members of the court and choose a minister to preside over the investigation and determine actions against those investigated?

Diego Werneck Arguelhes: There is an article in the Supreme Charter that says that if a crime is committed on the court premises, the president of the court can initiate the investigation and appoint a minister to preside over the investigation. The Supreme Court’s argument now is that this provision would also apply to crimes committed at the virtual level, against ministers. It is a huge interpretive leap.

It is an old article, which had never been exposed to this type of context and interpretation. The constitution is refractory to the judge being too close to the role of accuser. It is the Public Ministry that today centralizes this action. It is worrying to put too much power in the hands of the same people, who would be both victims, conducters of the investigation and then judges of a case that directly affects them.

But it is important to emphasize the context in which this device is being used. First, according to what came out in the press, the Supreme Court ministers had previously warned the Federal Police, the Public Ministry and the Ministry of Justice about the systematic production of disinformation and intimidation content against them. And these institutions, which should have taken the lead in protecting ministers, even to preserve their distance from the case, did not act.

Second, although the controversy over this inquiry is not new, the government has not, until now, been part of that challenge. The then Advocate General of the Union [André Mendonça, hoje ministro da Justiça] commented on the investigation, recognizing its legality. This attempt by the government to now try to paint the inquiry as illegitimate, therefore, reflects an abrupt change of position. It has to do with the measures taken on Wednesday and with the people who were affected.

In your opinion, is the investigation justified in view of its context?

There are several legitimate criticisms of the investigation, which cannot be normalized. On the other hand, we have a serious problem in Brazil with disinformation and attacks on institutions. If other attempts to investigate this have occurred, without an answer from the authorities, we have a problem. The existence of the investigation is already a problem, but in itself it is not as serious as the underlying problem that the investigation deals with.

Wouldn’t verbal attacks on Supreme Court ministers and the distribution of false news be protected by freedom of expression?

What is the limit between an angry meme, or a text with a skewed political reading, and a meme or text with the same narrative, but inciting hatred and concrete violence against ministers? In theory, it seems easy to draw this line. You can express ideas and criticisms, but you cannot incite concrete manifestations of violence and attribute to someone conduct that did not happen. There are several crimes in the Penal Code that restrict freedom of expression in these and other ways. In the specific case, it becomes more difficult.

We always have to take a step back in restricting that freedom. But, from the moment that there is a proximity of physical attack, with armed protesters, the spread of false news can be a trigger for violent behavior.

In the case of political actors, there are additional problems. If the President himself passes on and disinformation about members of other institutions, then we enter the sphere of the crime of responsibility. For example, when reviewing certain content, the president may be inciting animosity between the population and the institutions, or between civilian and military institutions.

There is also the problem of financing these fake content networks. This inquiry is not intended to find random people who sent angry memes with false information or inciting violence against Supreme Court ministers. The objective is to check if there is a machine, connected to the business world and to state agents, that keeps this content circulating. That is why Wednesday’s searches and seizures include political actors and businessmen.

Bolsonaro and his allies have shown signs that they may not heed orders from the Supreme Court. Last Friday [22/05], the chief minister of the Institutional Security Office, General Augusto Heleno, said in a statement that a possible seizure of the president’s cell phone would be “inconceivable”. On Wednesday, Bolsonaro said he would no longer tolerate “the attitudes of certain individual people”, in reference to the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. And he considered recommending the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, not to attend a testimony for which he was intimidated to provide clarification on a speech in which he said that he would like to put “these vagabonds all in jail, starting at the STF”.

What is the consequence of the president or a minister failing to comply with an order from the Supreme Court?

It would be a crime of responsibility. If a president signals that he will not comply with a decision, he is not criticizing the Supreme. It is announcing a crime of responsibility.

There are a number of mechanisms for political actors to deal with unfavorable court decisions. The president appoints the ministers of the Supreme Court, with Senate approval. A president who wins sufficient elections can reorient the Court’s alignment. This is part of the game. The president may also submit a constitutional amendment to amend the constitution, again with approval from Congress, if he thinks the Supreme Court is interpreting it in a way he disagrees. But these two mechanisms involve things that Bolsonaro is clearly having difficulty dealing with: talking to Congress and respecting procedures. Both take time, and are not resolved with tweets or pens.

There is also a delusional idea that appears in this debate: to resort to the Armed Forces to resolve a conflict between the institutions, supposedly based on Article 142 of the Constitution. That does not exist. Institutions must resolve their conflicts by the judicial and legislative procedures provided for in the Constitution itself.

The attacks by Bolsonaro and his political group on the Supreme Court have been going on since the 2018 campaign. Is the president looking for an opportunity to actually disrespect and try to reduce the power of the Court?

This seems to be in the minds of several people from the Bolsonar camp. It is inevitable that there will be frustrated citizens, in a context of fear and uncertainty, that will begin to echo radical solutions. But it is unacceptable for elected state actors, who owe their mandates to democratic rules, to fuel such illusions.

Failing to comply with a Supreme Court decision is unacceptable. Like so many other points in the Bolsonaro government, we never know what is real and what is bravado. But that does not mean that the bravado itself is not dangerous, especially since there is a portion of the population that still supports the president and, despite everything, still trusts him.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes included the 2018 election period in the fake news survey. Could this have an effect on lawsuits in the TSE asking for the impeachment of Bolsonaro’s ticket?

Yes, the evidence can be used. If evidence emerges in this investigation that concerns what is being judged in the TSE, this is possible. This already happened in the trial of Dilma and Temer, which ended in 2017. The TSE, by 4 votes to 3, rejected the request, but the vote of Minister Herman Benjamin took advantage of information and evidence produced in judicial processes of the Lava Jato, after the action had been proposed. But the evidence has to be related to the period that interests the TSE, which is the electoral campaign. And these procedures are slow. In the example of Dilma and Temer, despite the use of evidence, the trial took place more than two years after the lawsuit was filed.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro complained that the PF operation was authorized by a minister of the Supreme Court alone. This year, Minister Marco Aurélio proposed a reform of the regiment so that the Court’s decisions that involve other powers are taken only by the plenary, and not alone by one or the other minister. What is your opinion on this proposal?

It is a good proposal. Minister Marco Aurélio has been responsible for many deeply problematic individual decisions since the 1990s, but the suggestion is positive. In Brazil, everyone got used to thinking that there is always a chance to win in the Supreme Court, depending on which minister is drawn to be the rapporteur. The criticism of this individual power has been going on for years, and it is structural. Bolsonaro has appropriated this criticism now, but clearly his concern is with the situation. It is worth remembering that it was an individual decision by Minister Dias Toffoli that suspended, in 2019, investigations against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the president’s son.

