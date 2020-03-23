Fake news in the Covid-19 era and how to combat it

In Mexico, the falsehoods about the new virus have spread through different digital networks causing confusion among the population, which is why the authorities have called to be alert about the lies published on these platforms.

By Marcos Martínez Chacón

In a context of pandemic, fake news is also spread like a deadly virus.

Since the declaration of sanitary emergency, fears about the effects of Covid-19 they increased along with the spread of rumors about the new disease.

In recent weeks, dozens of fake news have circulated on social media and through instant messaging apps like WhatsApp.

World Health Organization (WHO) and health authorities in the countries have warned about the harmfulness of spreading falsehoods about the new virus that has killed around 13 thousand people globally.

Since the beginning of the year, the rapid dissemination of false information on social networks and WhatsApp has set off WHO alarms and led to technological giants like Google, Facebook Y Twitter to announce that they would combat the spread of lies on their platforms.

To counter misinformation, the WHO even activated a WhatsApp alert service to send data about how to avoid the spread of the virus and about the nature of the new disease, in addition to publishing information about myths about the coronavirus.

In Mexico, the falsehoods about the new virus have also been spread through different digital networks causing confusion among the population, which is why the authorities have also called to be alert about the lies published on these platforms.

According to Digital News Report 2019 from the . Institute for the Study of Journalism, 67 percent of internet users are informed mainly through Facebook; 42 percent through YouTube and 41 percent through WhatsApp.

Among the fake news shared at the national level and in the entities – and that have been denied by the authorities – are alleged declarations of national emergency and confirmations of Covid-19 cases.

False news has also been published about “curfews”In the states.

During this contingency stage it is important not to disclose false information that confuses the population, we invite you to stay tuned to the official channels where we update daily the measures implemented to care for the health of Yucatecans in the face of the Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/8NekMfsvxW

– Government of Yucatan (@GobYucatan) March 20, 2020

A WhatsApp chain that circulated last week alerted about a false operation in which Air Force helicopters would launch disinfectant to combat the Covid-19.

Given the rumors, supermarket chains such as Walmart Mexico have reiterated their service hours are maintained, while H-E-B has rejected false news about products infected with the new virus.

⚠️ IMPORTANT ⚠️

At Walmart México we continue to offer you the best service; therefore, all our stores will continue to be open during their normal hours from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Check your store hours in customer service pic.twitter.com/z16gzOrYkn

– Walmart México (@WalmartMexico) March 19, 2020

To all our clients, suppliers, collaborators and the community, we inform you that the attached note is FALSE INFORMATION.

All our products have the highest standards of sanitary control in full adherence to current regulations and controls. pic.twitter.com/ePriV2v7oi

– H-E-B México (@HEB_mexico) March 21, 2020

Falsehoods about deaths of prominent people and cases of infections have also proliferated.

On March 15, the confirmation of the businessman’s death by Covid-19 circulated in networks José Kuri, member of the Inbursa Board of Directors. The information was denied.

Also this weekend, information was disseminated that businessman Carlos Slim had contracted the disease.

This is FULLY FALSE. #FakeNews https://t.co/a98pD84TZO

– Arturo Elias Ayub (@arturoelias) March 22, 2020

Experts identify risks

Manuel Alejandro Guerrero, director of the Communication department of the Universidad Iberoamericana, said that the dissemination of false news in the context of the pandemic represents a risk “very high” for the population.

“The risk is very high, especially due to the context in which we are; a context in which digital platforms… have favored the explosive emergence of sites that generate and create content, but also sites that add content (false), ”he told Aristegui News.

He added that, to counter lies about the new virus, the government must implement a communication strategy that combines messages from health authorities with statements by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Faced with the spread of falsehoods on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or WhatsApp, in the midst of a crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic, users should take the information they receive through these platforms with “reservations”, stated Reha Kansara, London BBC journalist specializing in social media.

“There are ways to examine whether something is true or not, you have to start looking for clues. If it is a video or a photo, for example, are there clues that reveal the location, or the year in which they were captured?, About the false messages, do they incite strong feelings, to generate anxiety or anger? Are there sources trustworthy behind these messages ?, it is very important to verify the information that generates doubts ”, Kansara told this media.

In an interview for Aristegui en Vivo, Juan Manuel Quijada, director of the Psychiatric Care services of the Ministry of Health, stated that exposure to false information or without scientific support generates “stress” and “anguish” among the population.

They tighten sanctions against ‘fake news’

Countries like South Africa have announced that whoever spreads false news could be punished with up to six months of jail.

In a law promulgated this March 18 by the Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the penalties for spreading falsehoods about the disease are established.

Although no sanctions are foreseen, in Mexico the National Guard has reported that, through the Scientific Directorate-General, it monitors social networks to identify fake news about the coronavirus and eliminate those contents.

Also in the United Kingdom, a scheme was announced to combat, in conjunction with a BBC initiative, disinformation around the new virus on digital platforms to which the British government will allocate £ 500,000.