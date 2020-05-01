The Fake News CPMI wants explanations from the Special Communication Secretariat (Secom) on social media monitoring reports made by the Jair Bolsonaro government. Four summons requirements were filed with the commission to hear servers responsible for managing the service with the advertising agency Isobar, responsible for monitoring.

The summons were submitted after reports from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo revealed, since December last year, that the Planalto seeks to impose secrecy on the documents. This week, the government denied handing over the reports to the Chamber of Deputies, citing a decision by the Federal Comptroller General that endorsed the lack of publicity for the documents. The understanding, however, contradicts the technical opinion of the body itself, which opted for the release of the reports.

CPMI wants to hear four Secom servers: Michelle Catyana Mota Lira, Francisco Eleazar Pinilla Villegas, Márcia Maria Pachaly and Rodrigo Fayad de Albuquerque Rosa, current Secom articulation secretary. The four were managers and sub-managers of the monitoring service carried out with Isobar. The summons must be voted and approved by the other members of the committee.

“The resistance of the federal government to publicize reports and documents makes it essential to verify its content, in view of the investigations conducted by this CPMI, which point to the existence of a digital militia with the aim of destroying reputations under the command of an Office of Hate that would be installed in the Planalto Palace “, affirm the requirements signed by the commission’s rapporteur, Mrs Lídice da Mata (PSB-BA) and by Mr Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP).

The federal government monitors four social networks: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. The reports are produced, according to Secom, to identify the ‘repercussion, reputation, evolution of sentiment, main influencers and other strategic information for government decision-making’, as stated in service orders from the portfolio to the Isobar agency, obtained for reporting via the Access to Information Law.

“Situations that indicate possible repercussions with a high volume of mentions should be alerted, especially those that may generate a crisis,” says Planalto.

Secom denies the monitoring of specific people or profiles on social networks, but confirms that there is ‘identification and monitoring of the most shared profiles’ within the themes monitored by the government.

According to the folder, ‘debates and conversations related to public agencies and federal public authorities’ are monitored, citing President Jair Bolsonaro, Vice President Hamilton Mourão and the accounts of ministers, ministries, secretariats and municipalities as an example.

In March, a decision by the Federal Comptroller General accepted Secom’s request and blocked the release of the reports, stating that these are preparatory documents for decision-making, even though the portfolio does not specifically specify which decisions may be taken from the service. The determination contradicts the opinion of the CGU itself, which pointed to the absence of legal justification to keep the documents out of public reach.

Among Secom’s arguments, one would be that ‘no public interest is seen’ in government social media monitoring reports. In the first year of Bolsonaro’s administration alone, the portfolio spent R $ 2.7 million on the service, especially during the first months of 2019, when it followed the ‘mood’ of Internet users in relation to the Pension Reform.

Monitoring, however, has been used in other situations. As Secom itself illustrated to the CGU, in April last year the government used monitoring to set up strategies with the Casa Civil to show truck drivers the measures the government adopted for the category. The action was taken amid fears of another strike in the country.

