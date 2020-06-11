The European Commission will ask for more transparency from large digital platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter and that they cooperate with information verifying companies to tackle disinformation on the Internet, according to the plan set out this Wednesday by Brussels to curb this phenomenon that has proliferated during the coronavirus crisis.

To do this, Brussels requires platforms to submit monthly reports in which they provide information on their actions to promote authorized content, improve user awareness of the phenomenon of disinformation and limit campaigns related to the pandemic.

It also calls on tech giants to cooperate with data verification companies and researchers and be more transparent in enforcing their usage policies, to better inform network users of possible fake news campaigns.

The Community Executive requests other relevant actors in the digital world to adhere to the code of good practices that was signed in 2018 by Google, Facebook, Twitter, Mozilla and other business associations representing the advertising sector, while in 2019 Microsoft joined.

In any case, the Commission emphasizes that cooperation is essential to combat the phenomenon of disinformation online and, therefore, in its proposal it calls for developing and strengthening channels such as the EU Rapid Alert System so that Member states and European institutions can coordinate in these emergencies. “These channels must increase their capacities to improve risk analysis and do communication work that is vital in times of crisis,” says the project.

It also calls for increased information exchange in multilateral bodies such as the G7 or NATO to counter “external” disinformation and pledges to support the media sector in third countries to promote a media climate more likely to resist these campaigns. .