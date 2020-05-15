This has been alerted by the Civil Guard, which states that there is a new SMS campaign in which the victim is encouraged to click on a link present in the body of the text to obtain an alleged goverment help. This type of scam is in addition to the many others that have appeared in recent weeks, where they have tried to impersonate the Ministry of Labor, Post Office or Banco Sabadell.

Impersonating the government to give your data

The SMS contains the text “Hello, in relation to the COVID19 pandemic, the State allocates 350-700 euros to its citizens [ENLACE]. “

# ALERT 🔊 SMS campaign detected 📨 in relation to # COVID19, whose messages redirect to a fake website that urges the user to click to supposedly request financial aid. #NoPiques, is #smishing. Personal data is stolen. Tthttps: //t.co/xML7zgsWlu pic.twitter.com/MNofClQ3ed – Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) May 13, 2020

By clicking on the link, we are taken to a fake web which promises to “facilitate the process of receiving monthly payments from the state of the world during the pandemic.” To receive the alleged money, we are asked for personal and bank details, and that you have to pass a test that lasts from 4 days to 2 weeks to receive it.

The website is fake, and it even asks for your passport

The OSI has published several images of the fake website to which it is linked in the SMS, in which we see that it does not correspond to any government agency. In addition, in personal data we are asked to enter our name, date of birth, address, telephone number, passport number, and credit card number, including the expiration date and CVV, and with this they can carry out all kinds of transactions on our behalf.

In this type of mobile phishing, it is very important never to give personal or bank details until you are sure of the identity of who sends us the SMS. In addition, it is important to look at the website to which you are redirected, as it may be a website without HTTPS, or with a strange URL that does not belong to any government institution. To carry out government procedures in Spain we also need to use elements such as the digital certificate, and if the website does not ask us for it, it is another important reason to start suspecting. If the message is not addressed to us personally, it is another reason to be alert.

The last step we always have to do when receiving a message of this type is to search the Internet for news regarding a related SMS campaign, since many media alert about the existence of these hoaxes.