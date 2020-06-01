With a strong and confident voice, he begins his afternoon class in his small wooden and metal hut. About 10 girls equipped with their books, notebooks and pencils are fully concentrated and waiting for her to start. Fajir Hamid, 13, is in seventh grade at Zainab Al Rayes High School in Al Mugraga, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Fajir wants to be a teacher. What he has already achieved for sure is to be an example for many children in the world.

Despite her young age, she decided to follow her passion and start her classes to help the children of the neighborhood follow their lessons during the closing of school due to the coronavirus crisis. Fearing the outbreak of COVID19 in the densely populated Gaza Strip, local authorities closed last March all educational institutions, including kindergartens, schools and universities. International institutions warn of a humanitarian catastrophe in case the virus spreads in the strip due to the lack of basic medical measures after 13 years of Israeli blockade of Gaza.

In Gaza it is not easy to be a boy or a girl. Fajir has already lived through three military offensives in his short life and is now facing fear and fear of a pandemic in a place that is not prepared for it.: Destroyed or weakened infrastructures, lack of sanitary material or 97% of contaminated water makes Gaza the worst place in the world for COVID19.

Accompanied by a half-door wooden cupboard that sometimes acts as a desk and a packet of chalk, during class, she confesses: “I wanted to help my neighbors’ children study during school closings, especially first graders. “ I know they might forget how to hold the pencil if they neglected. “Fajir started teaching his sister Amal, who is two years younger than her. Amal, who is in 5th grade, needed help to follow her lessons and homework. In no time. , Amal’s friends joined her and the group has grown since then. Fajir has around 15 students now. Fajir, which means sunrise in “Arabic”, is like a light appearance in this dark time of the coronavirus crisis that it affects the whole world. What it gives to people, especially the children around it, goes beyond teaching English, Arabic and mathematics. It gives the little ones hope and a role model for a young woman who draws her way Looking to the future and following her dreams. Fajir, who hopes to be a teacher in the future, adds: “Not only do I teach girls and boys, but we also act, sing and draw, especially in Arabic classes.”

Duha Sarah, 13, and one of Fajir’s students, explains that she needed help with her classes, but her parents couldn’t give it to her. “Since I started coming to Fajir’s classes, my grades are improving,” he adds: “I really enjoy the class. I also want to be a teacher when I grow up. “The area where Fajir and Duha live is a poor, marginalized area with few services. Students have to walk 20 minutes to reach their schools. There are no playgrounds, cultural centers or entertainment facilities.

In a two-room house with a small kitchen, Fajir lives with his grandparents, parents, and two sisters. His father Bander Hamid, 37, hopes his daughters will achieve dreams that he was unable to achieve due to poverty. The family depends on the help of the community. Despite their poor conditions, they encourage Fajir to fulfill his goals. Their pride is reflected in their eyes and voices when they talk about it. So everyone does their best to help her improve and develop her project. When classes went from 5 to 15 students, the family turned their little garden into a shack, sacrificing the only area where they could escape the summer heat.

One million children in Gaza, like Fajir or Duha, live in extreme conditions. This week, many celebrated Eid, the celebration of the end of the fasting month, in the dark, without electricity. Not only are hours of daylight missing, but there are no entertainment facilities, nor are things as basic as fresh food, water or medicine. But Fajir, with her determination and as a good teacher shows us the way: education is the future.

