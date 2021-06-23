Faithful Remix! Only this was missing!

Faithful, this song that practically all of Mexico knows and that surely in the clubs, everyone dances it the same, obviously it is like that, they do not lie to me, and well, now it gets better, we will tell you all the details of this new success that was already everything a success and that now will continue to be at the fifth power, only here in Music News.

Well, it turns out that we all already knew this song by Faithful, which in fact was a bit romantic, as if it made you think of that person and that if it was not done with that person, it probably makes you want to cry, but what it does is It is true that we cannot not dance to it, even with very minimal and minimalist movements, but the song is danced because it is danced, especially because Faithful, became a trend and trend in Tiktok, so practically all users dance this song now … and if You have not danced it, I do not know that you are waiting for the truth.

But it turns out that this song is already a success, because it is, because it turns out that it is now more successful than it already was because a collaboration with Anuel was made, then there are, Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Myke Towers, and Los Legendarios . No good!

You are really going to love this song, pure talent in this theme, the song premiered on June 15, this new version and we are all going crazy for the new remix of Fiel.

The most cool and interesting of all, is that they put the choreography that was already in tiktok, in this new video clip of the remix of Fiel, so it is like a multiverse, XD, we can see our gods singing this song and dancing the choreography that we all know each other!

Do you like this new version? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQOh1cvMo00