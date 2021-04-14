Faithe Herman confirms filming in weeks and Eiza Gonzalez in the movie?

The filming of the second Shazam movie, officially titled “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods “ it is about to start filming. The actress Meagan Good has already talked about the start of filming for May, and now she is the other youthful counterpart of her character, the young actress Faithe Herman, which gives life to Darla, who confirms the filming in a few weeks.

It is true that it does not explicitly mention Shazam 2, but it is evident that it refers, since they do not have any other project in sight announcing.

Less than a month left. I’ll be in Atlanta. Super excited about this, ”Faith Herman says in her tweet.

Less than a month away. I’ll be in Atlanta. Super Excited for this 💜💜 – Faithe C. Herman (@FaitheHerman) April 14, 2021

On another front, fueling speculation, he again signed up for the possible participation of the actress eiza Gonzalez in the movie. The Mexican actress participated in “Bloodshot”, was a candidate for the role of Catwoman in “The Batman”, and has long been playing for the film, placing her as a potential Hawkgirl.

There is no official news in any sense, but the fact that the lead actor is drawing the attention of fans Zachary levi is started to follow Eiza González on Instagram, as he has also started to follow Jack Dylan Grazer, the actor who plays Freedy. Likewise, the director David F. Sandberg is following the actress on Instagram .. It may be nothing or it may be a clue.

To all this, and by way of closing, David F. Sandberg has once again made use of his troll vein, and has published a humorous video on Reddit where he “filters” the end of the film by showing the script. Obviously it will not be the authentic script (or at least for a year we will not know), but it shows once again the humorous side of the director.

Leaked video from Shazam 2 production office !! (Ending spoiler ?!) from DCEUleaks

The movie right now has a theatrical release set for the June 2, 2023, and we already have several names for their cast. Not only do we have the return of the main cast of the previous one, it is also added Rachel Zegler, Helen mirren as the villain Hespera and Lucy Liu as the villain Kalypso.