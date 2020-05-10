CDMX.- The commentator David Faitelson He gave his ‘11 ideal ’in the Concacaf area, as well as the team’s substitutes, highlighting‘ La Tota ’Carbajal and‘ Chicharito ’Hernández on the bench and, by one of his decisions, ordered one of his detractors to be silent.

In Faitelson’s ideal team are Keylor Navas (Costa Rica), Nacho Flores (Mexico), Rafa Márquez (Mexico), Felipe Baloy (Panama), Mayner Figueroa (Honduras), Beloved Guevara (Honduras), Jorge Alberto González ‘Magical’ (The Savior), Cuauhtémoc Blanco (Mexico), Landon Donovan (United States), Hugo Sänchez (Mexico) and David Suazo (Honduras).

As substitutes, Faitelson placed Antonio ‘La Tota’ Carbajal (Mexico), and indicated that he preferred Keylor Navas for the career that the Tico has, although he assured that ‘La Tota’ would be a luxury substitute.

Other alternates are: Jaime Alberto Rodríguez (The Savior), Ramón Ramírez (Mexico), Gilberto Yearwood (Honduras), Michael Bradley (United States), Pavel Brown (Mexico), Paulo Wanchope (Costa Rica) and ‘Chicharito Hernandez.

On ‘Chicharito’Faitelson assured that the Mexican player who, from the bench, has shown that he can be a figure.

Silence the detractor

After publishing the list of his ideal eleven with Concacaf substitutes, a person scoffed at his choice by Keylor Navas and Faitelson silenced him.

What favor? The Real Madrid goalkeeper, three-time European champion. Shall i do you a favor Shut up! ”Wrote the commentator.

What favor? Real Madrid goalkeeper three times champion of Europe. Shall I do you a favor? Shut up! https://t.co/lfhv6YCPOX – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN)

May 9, 2020

Likewise, Faitelson highlighted Jorge Luis Pinto As the coach of the ‘Once Ideal’ and the coach answered him, thanking him for the recognition, although he accepted that he continues to work, learn and feel soccer on a daily basis. Faitelson replied to Pinto, mentioning that his knowledge and professionalism speak for themselves.

Also, the commentator gave a list of his ‘injustices’, those players who were ruled out by him, highlighting Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico), Jorge Campos (Mexico), Carlos Pavón (Honduras), Rommel Fernández (Panama), Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala), among others.

