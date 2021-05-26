Faisy reports theft of her truck; reveals that his driver was beaten – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Although it seems that in recent years everything has gone well for Faisy, since his role as the head of the program Me caigo de laughter has led him to become a person very loved by viewers, the host had a very unfortunate experience a few days ago: the theft of his truck.

“It feels horrible because it was a big mistake that I don’t have it insured; it brought many things of a lot of sentimental significance, my golf clubs, my wife had just given me some gifts… she hadn’t even released them, ”he revealed during an interview for the Hoy program.

“I try to take it with philosophy, as I said in my networks, I try to only share the cool, because there are already too many people, too many things sharing the bad,” added the driver.

Faced with this incident, the famous man pointed out that he tries to “think that things happen for something and then to gather to buy something new, my golf clubs and all the things that were lost.”

In addition, Faisy said that she had already filed the complaint and the authorities “are trying to see the monitoring of the cameras, to see if they can find her out there, and I still think that at some point they will recover her anyway… I had just changed tires, I don’t even want to remember ”.

Last but not least, the driver said that, during the theft, his driver was attacked: “They hit him with the gun, they hit him, they took him to an ATM, they took money from his account, which also He was someone who had been saving for his family for a long time ”.

“Apparently they half-fractured his clavicle; It is a small fracture, they sent him 10 days of rest and I am trying to support him as much as I can ”, he concluded.