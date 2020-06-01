Chilean singers Mon Laferte and Beto Cuevas will lend their voices to the prince and princess, characters from the animated film Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, a story that aims to raise awareness about the true value and meaning of beauty.

“Living in a world where the image and everything is so instantaneous, it seems to me that the message it leaves behind is a message of essence, that what matters is what we are inside and not the appearance,” Cuevas said through a video. addressed to the media. “This is not a typical fairy tale story, it will exceed all your expectations,” said Chilean Laferte.

The film is original from South Korean Sung-ho Hong and it is striking that the management team includes the animator Sang-Jin Kim, who is one of the creators of the characters in the animated films Frozen and Great Heroes.

The story revolves around the curse of a witch towards seven arrogant princes whom she turns into unpleasant beings, while Snow White, who is not so graceful, finds magic red shoes, which when putting them on, make her a beautiful woman , in accordance with aesthetic stereotypes.

It also describes how the way others treat her changes and what happens between these characters is unexpected.

Originally the premiere was scheduled for July 26, however everything will depend on the date on which the movie theaters are reopened, all based on sanitary restrictions and based on this situation that exists at the time regarding the pandemic by COVID-19.

Mon Laferte has been the Chilean artist with the most nominations in a single edition of the Latin Grammys (five in 2017), as well as the second to get more of these at the aforementioned awards (nine on four occasions).

Until May 2019, it has sold close to 1,500,000 digital copies between albums and singles, making it the country’s singer with the highest number of sales in the so-called digital era.

In addition to performing on large stages such as the National Auditorium in Mexico City, Madison Square Garden in New York, the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile, the Gran Rex Theater or the Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Mon Laferte has toured several countries of America and Europe.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.