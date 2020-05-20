The telework routine could have affected the publication of Koei Tecmo and GUST.

Since last fall, Fairy Tail fans have been tracking an RPG based on the eponymous manga that should be released on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch next month, after suffering a delay three months. However, those who want to get the hang of it will have to wait a little longer, since the title of Koei Tecmo and GUST has again postponed its launch until the July 30, at least in Japan.

In reality, its managers have not issued any comments about it on their official channels, but through Famitsu magazine, which is the most important Japanese publication for videogames. The number where the delay is discussed is not for sale, but Dualshockers has collected the information from commonly scanned images. filter every month. Hopefully the publisher of all details in this regard as soon as the magazine is considered officially published.

Teleworking has already taken several delays from Japanese studies Although the original article does not provide details on the cause of the delay, it is expected to be related to the conditions of telecommuting Japanese developers have been facing in recent weeks and has already affected several releases, such as the Guilty Gear Strive.

Be that as it may, hopefully when the delay is formally confirmed, the release date for the rest of the globe will also be updated. If the arrival of Fairy Tail to West does not coincide with that of Japan, it is likely that it will only be a few days apart. Last February, the game’s producer promised that the Fairy Tail delay would help polish the title and deliver a more immersive overall experience.

