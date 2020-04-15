The RPG of Fairy Tail which is being developed by GUST and by Koei Tecmo will arrive on June 25 and, unlike what was expected when it was first announced, this title will have a totally classic turn-based combat system that will delight those lovers of this genre. However, this time it is not time to talk about his combat mode, but about the content that will arrive after the launch, since Keisuke Kikuchi, its producer, has confirmed that the team is already working on DLC that will arrive once the game has gone on sale.

In a recent conversation that the english speaking portal noisy pixel has had with Kikuchi, a couple of more than interesting details have been revealed. As we said above, the first is that will have DLC that will arrive after its launch, since, as Fairy Tail it has many characters and dresses, in this way the players will be able to continue enjoying the new content, in the words of Kikuchi himself. Of course, the producer has also confirmed that suits are being prepared to include in the base game, unlike what happens with some sagas, where players must buy all the cosmetic content separately.

Furthermore, Kikuchi also confirms that the request for a photography mode in which the poses of the characters can be modified comes from Hiro Mashima himself (which is also working closely contributing ideas and advising on the plot), so the development team is studying what would be the best way to implement it. Of course, the producer would like this feature to come to the game in the future.

In this way, we can only wait a little more than two months to receive the base game of Fairy Tail. And you, do you plan to join this magician’s guild that devastates wherever it happens?

