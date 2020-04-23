Every day is one less day for the RPG of Fairy Tail Coming to Nintendo Switch, but also Playstation 4 and PC, to relive some of the fans’ favorite story arcs. In this title we will have several playable characters, and one of them will be Lucy Heartfilia, a magician of this guild that specializes in a certain type of magic that involves summoning spirits, and now we have been shown what the scene of invocation of one of these beings, the spirit of the zodiac sign Leo. Stay tuned to the following lines and the following video to see how it will enter the scene!

Fairy Tail Reveals Leo Spirit Summoning Sequence

#FairyTail #FairyTailGame Leo “The Lion” is the leader of the celestial spirits in the 12 Golden Zodiac Keys. Leo is a caster mage that uses Regulus which allows him to produce the element of light from his body. Site: https://t.co/QsVzymleKj#KTfamily #FairyTailRPG pic.twitter.com/nHFfF4Fgjq – KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) April 23, 2020

See also

Each of the magicians included in the RPG of Fairy Tail It will have different abilities that will allow us to win each and every one of the battles in which we find ourselves involved, and one of them is Lucy Heartfilia. Thus, in the last video shared on the social network Twitter by the official account of KOEI TECMO AMERICA we can see how it will be summoning Leo, one of the rare zodiac spirits whose golden keys are highly coveted in this world. Of course, unlike in the animation series, the invocation sequence is much shorter, so as not to break the rhythm of the combat and to be able to return immediately to continue showing who is the strongest of all. The thing is on fire!

In this way, Fairy Tail will arrive on June 25, so there is only a little more than two months left, and during this time we can think about which characters we will include in our main team, in order to make this wait more enjoyable. And you, are you looking forward to touring these areas inspired by the universe created by Hiro Mashima?

Source

Related